MT4 Disconnect Alert

This utility is very useful for trader to get an alert when there is interrupt connection (lost connection) to MT4 server and if there your computer is no internet connection. You will get an alert by sound, email and push notification at the moment your MT4 platform lost it connection.

Several function available to alert you.

1- Sound notification

2- Email notification

3- Push notification

4- Blinking red background on your MT4 platform chart.

If you lost connection to your broker but your internet connection still connected, you will receive a sound, push, email notification and red blinking background, but if you lost the internet connection, the indicator will only alert you by sound and red background blinking.

The indicator will show on the screen if your connection is connected OR disconnected. In case of you lost the connection, after the connection established back, you will see the notification on screen on how long you lost your connection.

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Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
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Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
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