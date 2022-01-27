Euro Swiss Trader EA

This is fully automatic expert advisor. The strategy is scalping movements in the direction of trend on EUR/CHF pair. Entry is based on catching pullbacks and scanning trend direction. For exit is used stop loss by pips or dynamic take profit at support/resistance. The advisor always use reasonable stop loss and does not use grid, hedge or martingale. However it can add positions on same signal. Remember, the logic is to use it only for EURCHF on M15 time frame. The EA is optimized and ready to use, just enter desired risk lot parameters.



NO Martingale!

NO hedge!

NO grid!

Demo test it first!


About EA

  • Scalper strategy
  • Technical strategy
  • Can use with small deposits
  • Can use with other strategy, add to your portfolio
  • Pair: EUR/CHF
  • Time Frame: M15

Recommendations

  • Broker account with ECN and low spread
  • Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
  • Use constant internet connection or VPS


Parameters

  • Lot % of Balance - 100 = 0.1 lot for acc with 10.000 balance
  • SL - Stop Loss
  • GMT working hours from - EA start working from defined time
  • GMT working hours to - EA stop working at defined time
  • Max Spread - Spread filter
  • Magic number, kind of... - Magic number for EA


Backtests are made with  high quality tick data.

For any question contact me or leave comment.



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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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