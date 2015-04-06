Specialist Trend Channel

This is fully automatic expert advisor, based on professional trend trading strategy. This EA is build to trade on D1 time frame, so it is long term trader, trades can last for days even months. It analyze the trend and enter the trades on swing points at support/resistance, it can add positions on same signal, exit is based on stop loss by pips or take profit at support/resistance. This is safe trading where you can menage your risk, and for those who like big risks there is martingale option. EA is optimized for recommended pairs and I will share set files with you. Example of settings for safe trading you can see on screen shots, however you can menage risk by your need by changing max positions or lot size or even activate martingale option.





About

Long term strategy

Technical strategy

Trend trading strategy

Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Time Frame: D1 (can use any, recommended D1)

Always use Stop Loss

Default settings are optimized for GBPUSD, D1





Recommendations

Any broker

Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Time Frame: D1 (can use any, recommended D1)

Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite

Use constant internet connection or VPS









Parameters