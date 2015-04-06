Specialist Trend Channel
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is fully automatic expert advisor, based on professional trend trading strategy. This EA is build to trade on D1 time frame, so it is long term trader, trades can last for days even months. It analyze the trend and enter the trades on swing points at support/resistance, it can add positions on same signal, exit is based on stop loss by pips or take profit at support/resistance. This is safe trading where you can menage your risk, and for those who like big risks there is martingale option. EA is optimized for recommended pairs and I will share set files with you. Example of settings for safe trading you can see on screen shots, however you can menage risk by your need by changing max positions or lot size or even activate martingale option.
About
- Long term strategy
- Technical strategy
- Trend trading strategy
- Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Time Frame: D1 (can use any, recommended D1)
- Always use Stop Loss
- Default settings are optimized for GBPUSD, D1
Recommendations
- Any broker
- Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Time Frame: D1 (can use any, recommended D1)
- Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
- Use constant internet connection or VPS
Parameters
- Take Profit - Take profit in pips (0 false)
- Stop Loss - Stop loss in pips (0 false)
- Exit by opposite signal - Exit trade by signal (use this for take profit)
- Magic Number - If using another EA to menage same pair use this number
- Max open orders - Max number of open trades for same pair
- Lot Size - Fix lot size if "use risk % lot" false
- Use Risk % Lot - Use auto lot size in %
- Risk % - Auto lot size in % of balance
- Use Martingale - Use increasing lot size on new added order
- Lot Multiplier - Multiplier factor for increasing order size
- Channel Period - Period for number of bars to calculate trend channel
- Use MA Filter? - Use Moving Average for filter trend
- MA Period - Period of moving Average indicator
- MA Method - Method of calculating MA
- MA Price - Type of price using for calculation MA