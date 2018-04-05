Specialist RSI Martingale

This is a fully automatic EA, with a set and forget principle of operation.

The system uses the Martingale strategy, and you should be aware that this type of strategy implies trading without a Stop Loss with increasing the lot size where the entire capital is exposed to loss. The EA has been backtested for 10 years and has shown good results without high DD.

Classic martingale is not used, instead dynamic entry and exit is used when technical conditions are met, and positions are increased by a given coefficient. This keeps the risk at a lower level.

Built-in hard Stop Loss if you need it, but keep in mind that the strategy works without a Stop Loss, and you won't get the desired results if you use it.

A very simple EA with very little tweaking. It is enough to select the desired risk and the rest is optimally adjusted for EUR/JPY H4.

About EA

  • Martingale strategy
  • Technical strategy
  • Pair: EUR/JPY
  • Time Frame: H4

Recommendations

  • Broker: any
  • Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
  • Use constant internet connection or VPS


Parameters

  • Risk Balance (%) = 10 - Enter desired risk for initial LOT (1-100%)
  • Stop loss = 0 - 0 disabled, other value in pips
  • Martingale factor (%) =150 - Next position increased by how many % then last one
  • RSI period =14 - Indicator settings for Relative strength index
Settings file in first comment, or enter it manually from above example.


Backtests are made from 2015 till today with  high quality tick data.

For any question contact me or leave comment.


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