Euro Swiss Trader EA MT5

This is fully automatic expert advisor. The strategy is scalping movements in the direction of trend on EUR/CHF pair. Entry is based on catching pullbacks and scanning trend on multi time frames. For exit is used stop loss by pips or dynamic take profit at support/resistance. The advisor always use reasonable stop loss and does not use grid, hedge or martingale. However it can add positions on same signal. Remember, the logic is to use it only for EURCHF on M15 time frame during hours: GMT 17:00 - 02:00. The EA is optimized and ready to use, just enter desired risk lot parameters.




NO Martingale!

NO hedge!

NO grid!

Demo test it first!


About EA

  • Scalper strategy
  • Technical strategy
  • Can use with small deposits
  • Can use with other strategy, add to your portfolio
  • Pair: EUR/CHF
  • Time Frame: M15

Recommendations

  • Broker account with ECN and low spread
  • Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
  • Use constant internet connection or VPS


Parameters

  • Lot % of Balance - 100 = 0.1 lot for acc with 10.000 balance
  • SL - Stop Loss
  • GMT working hours from - EA start working from defined time
  • GMT working hours to - EA stop working at defined time
  • Max Spread - Spread filter
  • Magic number, kind of... - Magic number for EA


Backtests are made from 2016 till today with  high quality tick data.

For any question contact me or leave comment.



