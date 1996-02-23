Euro Swiss Trader EA MT5

This is fully automatic expert advisor. The strategy is scalping movements in the direction of trend on EUR/CHF pair. Entry is based on catching pullbacks and scanning trend on multi time frames. For

exit is used stop loss by pips or dynamic take profit at support/resistance

. The advisor always use reasonable stop loss and does not use grid, hedge or martingale. However it can add positions on same signal. Remember, the logic is to use it only for EURCHF on M15 time frame during hours: GMT 17:00 - 02:00. The EA is optimized and ready to use, just enter desired risk lot parameters.