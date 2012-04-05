TD Combo Metrader 5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
Requirements for a TD Combo Buy Countdown
- Close lower or equal than the low 2 trading days earlier.
- The low of a countdown day should be less than the previous "trading day‘s" low
- The close of a countdown day should be less than the previous "trading day‘s" close
- The close of a countdowns day should be less than the previous "countdowns day‘s" close
- Bars 11,12,13 each one should just close successively lower and the other rules above are not applied
** TD Combo Sell is the opposite of the above
For TD Combo Scanner MT5; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59019
For My Other Products; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34/seller