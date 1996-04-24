PyNinjaTrader

Python Ninja  - Drag & Drop Python API Connector for NinjaTrader 8

PyNinjaTrader seamlessly connects your Python scripts with NinjaTrader 8 using a simple drag-and-drop strategy. This fully tested, fast, and efficient solution utilizes websockets for communication, with the strategy acting as the server and the Python script as the client.

Features:
- Python login to NinjaTrader 8 Terminal
- Keep-alive function for continuous connection
- Retrieve NinjaTrader 8 account info to Python client
- Open, modify, and close orders directly from Python
- Access static and dynamic account information
- Get comprehensive market data and execution info

- Download bar data & create live feeds with just one line of code
- Special Discount for apextrading accounts - up to 90% discount! 

Installation:

- Full documentation and example scripts available on our GitHub
- Compatible with Linux via Docker + Wine
- Demo version supports limited instruments (EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, USDCAD)

Join our Discord for support and updates. Upgrade to the full version to access all instruments. 

discord.gg/wRMUNP8ERa

Elevate your trading strategy with PyNinjaTrader! Seamlessly integrate NinjaTrader 8with Python .

Take your trading to the next level. Simplify your workflow and unlock new potential today!


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Documentation for connecting Metatrader 5 with Python with a simple drag and drop EA.   A full end-to-end solution ,fully tested ,fast and efficient! The   Pytrader   ecosystem consists of a python script and a MT5 or MT4 version EA.   Further for the licensing an indicator is used.   The communication between the python script and the EA is based on sockets. EA is the   Server   and the python script the   Client .   It is always query(function / python script) and output(data / server). T
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JsTrader: Connect MetaTrader 5 with JavaScript JsTrader provides an easy, drag-and-drop solution to connect your JavaScript strategies with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a socket-based communication, your JavaScript script (client) interacts with the MT5 EA (server). It’s tested for real-time trading, enabling fast and efficient integration without the need for both to run on the same computer. Full documentation, including the JavaScript script, EA files, and examples, is available on our GitHub.
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