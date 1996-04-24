Python Ninja - Drag & Drop Python API Connector for NinjaTrader 8

PyNinjaTrader seamlessly connects your Python scripts with NinjaTrader 8 using a simple drag-and-drop strategy. This fully tested, fast, and efficient solution utilizes websockets for communication, with the strategy acting as the server and the Python script as the client.

Features:

- Python login to NinjaTrader 8 Terminal

- Keep-alive function for continuous connection

- Retrieve NinjaTrader 8 account info to Python client

- Open, modify, and close orders directly from Python

- Access static and dynamic account information

- Get comprehensive market data and execution info

- Download bar data & create live feeds with just one line of code - Special Discount for apextrading accounts - up to 90% discount! Installation:

- Full documentation and example scripts available on our GitHub

- Compatible with Linux via Docker + Wine

- Demo version supports limited instruments (EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, USDCAD)

Join our Discord for support and updates. Upgrade to the full version to access all instruments.

discord.gg/wRMUNP8ERa

Elevate your trading strategy with PyNinjaTrader! Seamlessly integrate NinjaTrader 8with Python .

Take your trading to the next level. Simplify your workflow and unlock new potential today!