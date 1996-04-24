PyNinjaTrader
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Python Ninja - Drag & Drop Python API Connector for NinjaTrader 8
PyNinjaTrader seamlessly connects your Python scripts with NinjaTrader 8 using a simple drag-and-drop strategy. This fully tested, fast, and efficient solution utilizes websockets for communication, with the strategy acting as the server and the Python script as the client.
Features:
- Python login to NinjaTrader 8 Terminal
- Keep-alive function for continuous connection
- Retrieve NinjaTrader 8 account info to Python client
- Open, modify, and close orders directly from Python
- Access static and dynamic account information
- Get comprehensive market data and execution info
- Download bar data & create live feeds with just one line of code
- Special Discount for apextrading accounts - up to 90% discount!
Installation:
- Full documentation and example scripts available on our GitHub
- Compatible with Linux via Docker + Wine
- Demo version supports limited instruments (EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, USDCAD)
Join our Discord for support and updates. Upgrade to the full version to access all instruments.
Elevate your trading strategy with PyNinjaTrader! Seamlessly integrate NinjaTrader 8with Python .
Take your trading to the next level. Simplify your workflow and unlock new potential today!