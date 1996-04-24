JsTrader MT5

JsTrader: Connect MetaTrader 5 with JavaScript

JsTrader provides an easy, drag-and-drop solution to connect your JavaScript strategies with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a socket-based communication, your JavaScript script (client) interacts with the MT5 EA (server). It’s tested for real-time trading, enabling fast and efficient integration without the need for both to run on the same computer.

Full documentation, including the JavaScript script, EA files, and examples, is available on our GitHub. For support, join our Discord community.

The demo version has full functionality for the following instruments:



EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD and USDCAD.

Dax is added as index instrument in the demo.

Key Features:

Login to MT5 Terminal via JavaScript

Connection Keep-Alive between JavaScript and MT5

Open New Orders from JavaScript → MT5

Modify/Cancel/Open Orders via JavaScript → MT5

Close/Partly Close Positions from JavaScript → MT5

Fetch Execution Info: MT5 → JavaScript

Retrieve Open Orders & Positions: MT5 → JavaScript

Get Static Account Information: MT5 → JavaScript

Get Dynamic Account Info: balance, equity, margin, free margins

Retrieve Instrument Info: pip value, tick size, max lot

Get Last Tick Data: bid, ask, volume

Fetch Bar Data: date, open, low, high, close, volume

Retrieve Last X Ticks or Bars as arrays

Coming Soon: Indicator data from MT5 → JavaScript

Get started now with JsTrader for a fast, real-time trading solution!



FREE version of the EA for testing on 5 pairs can be downloaded here:

https://github.com/TheSnowGuru/JsTrader





Join discord community and support channel:

https://discord.gg/DUCV9jxKF6



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