JsTrader MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
JsTrader: Connect MetaTrader 5 with JavaScript
JsTrader provides an easy, drag-and-drop solution to connect your JavaScript strategies with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a socket-based communication, your JavaScript script (client) interacts with the MT5 EA (server). It’s tested for real-time trading, enabling fast and efficient integration without the need for both to run on the same computer.
Full documentation, including the JavaScript script, EA files, and examples, is available on our GitHub. For support, join our Discord community.
The demo version has full functionality for the following instruments:
EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD and USDCAD.
Dax is added as index instrument in the demo.
Key Features:
- Login to MT5 Terminal via JavaScript
- Connection Keep-Alive between JavaScript and MT5
- Open New Orders from JavaScript → MT5
- Modify/Cancel/Open Orders via JavaScript → MT5
- Close/Partly Close Positions from JavaScript → MT5
- Fetch Execution Info: MT5 → JavaScript
- Retrieve Open Orders & Positions: MT5 → JavaScript
- Get Static Account Information: MT5 → JavaScript
- Get Dynamic Account Info: balance, equity, margin, free margins
- Retrieve Instrument Info: pip value, tick size, max lot
- Get Last Tick Data: bid, ask, volume
- Fetch Bar Data: date, open, low, high, close, volume
- Retrieve Last X Ticks or Bars as arrays
- Coming Soon: Indicator data from MT5 → JavaScript
Get started now with JsTrader for a fast, real-time trading solution!
FREE version of the EA for testing on 5 pairs can be downloaded here:
https://github.com/TheSnowGuru/JsTrader
Join discord community and support channel:
https://discord.gg/DUCV9jxKF6
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