ProFactor MT5

ProFactor is an indicator generating signals based price on the famous profit factor formula.

The calculation is simply defined as gross GREEN BARS divided by gross RED BARS.

That's it in a nutshell, but sometimes the simplest things hold the most value.

So let's imagine your trading system's gross profit for the past year was $40,000 and your gross losses were $20,000. Your Profit Factor would be 2.

The ProFactor calculation works on the price of the asset instead of the strategy outcome.

You can change the cross ratio to move the signal, and the number of bars in the calculation. and filter false signals that to ignore.

SETTINGS

nBarsNewSignalDelay - delay false signals

Control Ratio = 1.1 - Drawing arrows on the chart when ratio is crossed.



Drawing arrows on the chart when ratio is crossed. RatioBars = 30 . How many bars in the calculation of the ratio.

Alerts - on off audible alerts.

on off audible alerts. E-mail notification - on off. email notifications.

on off. email notifications. Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.

on off. Push notifications. Next, adjust the color gamut.



