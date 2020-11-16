Volume HeatMap DEMO

The Volume Heatmap indicator visually shows the INTENSITY of the volume taking into account the concept of standard deviation.

Purpose of the Indicator:

High volumes are common where there is a strong consensus that prices will increase. An increase in volume often occurs at the beginning of a new upward trend in the price of an asset. Some technical analysts do not rely on trend confirmations without a significant increase in volume. Low volumes usually occur when an asset is heading for a downward trend. They are characterized by indefinite expectations that occur in periods of consolidation. In this way, you can have the exact idea of ​​the intensity of the current volume compared to past volumes and act according to your strategy, having even more confidence in your trades.

Settings:

  • Possibility to adjust the intensity ranges using the standard deviation multipliers.
  • Possibility of limiting the operation of the indicator only for calculations in a time range, this feature makes it possible to exclude volumes from the beginning and end of the auction through the time restriction.
  • Choose between calculation with tick volume or actual volume.
  • Possibility to show or hide the lines of standard deviations.
  • Possibility to choose the line type of the standard deviations (dotted, dashed, continuous, etc.).

EA integration:

  • Buffer 0 - Volume
  • Buffer 1 - Volume Color (0-7)
  • Buffer 2 - Standard Deviation

ALERTS:

  • If the time restriction is ON, the volume buffer will have a ZERO VALUE for volume bars that have been restricted by the time.
  • The indicator does NOT work for brokerages that do not provide volume information.
  • The indicator is compatible with EA (Robot).
  • USE the DEMO version to check the functionality of the indicator BEFORE purchasing the PRO version.
  • This DEMO version has ALL of its features FULLY enabled. The only limitation is that the indicator works only in DEMO ACCOUNT.

Have you tested the Volume Heatmap DEMO?

Get the PRO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57801

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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Volume HeatMap
Hawllysson Gardel Queiroz Almeida
Indicators
The Volume Heatmap indicator visually shows the INTENSITY of the volume taking into account the concept of standard deviation. Purpose of the Indicator: High volumes are common where there is a strong consensus that prices will increase. An increase in volume often occurs at the beginning of a new upward trend in the price of an asset. Some technical analysts do not rely on trend confirmations without a significant increase in volume. Low volumes usually occur when an asset is heading for a down
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