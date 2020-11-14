Volume HeatMap

The Volume Heatmap indicator visually shows the INTENSITY of the volume taking into account the concept of standard deviation.

Purpose of the Indicator:

High volumes are common where there is a strong consensus that prices will increase. An increase in volume often occurs at the beginning of a new upward trend in the price of an asset. Some technical analysts do not rely on trend confirmations without a significant increase in volume. Low volumes usually occur when an asset is heading for a downward trend. They are characterized by indefinite expectations that occur in periods of consolidation. In this way, you can have the exact idea of ​​the intensity of the current volume compared to past volumes and act according to your strategy, having even more confidence in your trades.

Settings:

  • Possibility to adjust the intensity ranges using the standard deviation multipliers.
  • Possibility of limiting the operation of the indicator only for calculations in a time range, this feature makes it possible to exclude volumes from the beginning and end of the auction through the time restriction.
  • Choose between calculation with tick volume or actual volume.
  • Possibility to show or hide the lines of standard deviations.
  • Possibility to choose the line type of the standard deviations (dotted, dashed, continuous, etc.).

EA integration:

  • Buffer 0 - Volume
  • Buffer 1 - Volume Color (0-7)
  • Buffer 2 - Standard Deviation

ALERTS:

  • If the time restriction is ON, the volume buffer will have a ZERO VALUE for volume bars that have been restricted by the time.
  • The indicator does NOT work for brokerages that do not provide volume information.
  • The indicator is compatible with EA (Robot).
  • USE the DEMO version to check the functionality of the indicator BEFORE purchasing the PRO version.


Have you tested the Volume Heatmap DEMO?

Test the DEMO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57780


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Volume HeatMap DEMO
Hawllysson Gardel Queiroz Almeida
Indicators
The Volume Heatmap indicator visually shows the INTENSITY of the volume taking into account the concept of standard deviation. Purpose of the Indicator: High volumes are common where there is a strong consensus that prices will increase. An increase in volume often occurs at the beginning of a new upward trend in the price of an asset. Some technical analysts do not rely on trend confirmations without a significant increase in volume. Low volumes usually occur when an asset is heading for a down
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