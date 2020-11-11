Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 11 November 2020
- Activations: 5
This EA takes short-term trades in a trending USDZAR market. It uses a top down approach to establish trend, i.e. from the Daily timeframe down to the 60-min timeframe. From there a basket of MA's are analysed for setup validation and optimal trade entry. MA periods are updated dynamically based on current price volatility.
PLEASE NOTE NOTE:
- Designed for USDZAR on Non-Dealing Desk Broker
- If EA is disabled after 2mins, make sure to download at least 1 year's historical data for USDZAR via Views/Symbols/USDZAR.
Rules:
- 1:1,4 Risk/Reward Ratio per trade
- Only one long and one short open trade allowed at a time
- Automatic closure of LONG trade after 11 hours if no TP/SL triggered
- Automatic closure of SHORT trade after 13 hours if no TP/SL triggered