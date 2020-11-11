Exotic Pair Long Term EA MT5

This EA takes short-term trades in a trending USDZAR market. It uses a top down approach to establish trend, i.e. from the Daily timeframe down to the 60-min timeframe. From there a basket of MA's are analysed for setup validation and optimal trade entry. MA periods are updated dynamically based on current price volatility.

PLEASE NOTE NOTE:

  • Designed for USDZAR on Non-Dealing Desk Broker
  • If EA is disabled after 2mins, make sure to download at least 1 year's historical data for USDZAR via Views/Symbols/USDZAR.


Rules:
  • 1:1,4 Risk/Reward Ratio per trade
  • Only one long and one short open trade allowed at a time
  • Automatic closure of LONG trade after 11 hours if no TP/SL triggered
  • Automatic closure of SHORT trade after 13 hours if no TP/SL triggered


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Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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