Trend Sniper MT5 is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a trend following strategy with very efficient entries. I have personally used this robot on a live account for 3 months with very good results. This algorithm has over 3500+ trades over the last 10 years as can be seen in the photo posted, so you an expect a good amount of trades every week. It's not a scalping strategy so your ping does not matter which is a good thing. It works on M15 open candles. You can use this on any timeframe as the timeframe has been hard coded into the robot. It has already been optimized and will work right from purchase.





Pair: EURUSD





Money Management

It is recommended to use 0.01 lot per $1000 balance, but you can test different lot sizes and see which works best for you.

This system does use a martingale management strategy, but is safer than other martingale bots for sale as it uses a hard stop and is not a grid system.















