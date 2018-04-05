Trend Sniper MT5

Trend Sniper MT5 is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a trend following strategy with very efficient entries. I have personally used this robot on a live account for 3 months with very good results. This algorithm has over 3500+ trades over the last 10 years as can be seen in the photo posted, so you an expect a good amount of trades every week. It's not a scalping strategy so your ping does not matter which is a good thing. It works on M15 open candles. You can use this on any timeframe as the timeframe has been hard coded into the robot. It has already been optimized and will work right from purchase. 


Pair: EURUSD


Money Management

It is recommended to use 0.01 lot per $1000 balance, but you can test different lot sizes and see which works best for you. 

This system does use a martingale management strategy, but is safer than other martingale bots for sale as it uses a hard stop and is not a grid system. 





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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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X4 Trader MT5
Scott David Maclean
Experts
Are you looking to capitalize on the favorable swap rates offered by the USDJPY currency pair? Look no further than X4 Trader, our sophisticated trading algorithm designed to optimize your profits. Key Features: USDJPY Specialization: Exclusively focused on the USDJPY currency pair, leveraging the attractive swap rates available. 1-Minute Chart Analysis: Employs a hard-coded 1-minute chart analysis, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the chart timeframe you're using. Flexible Risk Man
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