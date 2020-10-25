Multiple Position Trader Interactive Panel

For all those traders who trade multiple positions, both long and short, in the one (or many) financial instruments, including grid trading, cost averaging, hedging, martingale, etc, by dragging it on to any chart from the navigator, this free and easy to use interactive panel utility will offer you the following benefits:

1. Live up to date visual data:

a. Shows live up to date details of all positions, both long and short, you have open in the particular financial instrument of the chart including open price, quantity, swaps, commissions, and net profit/loss for each position - saves you having to enlarge the terminal and scroll through your trade tab to find the same details which can be annoying if you have many multiple positions open in multiple financial instruments;

b. Shows live up to date totals of all quantities, swaps, commissions, and net profit/losses for longs and shorts respectively;

c. Shows live up to date total net profit/loss for all positions combined - both these benefits saves you the need to use spreadsheets, calculators and other means to determine the same, especially if by doing so requires you to manually enter in data;

2. 4 Interactive elements to help determine price TARGETS whether for all positions, or just longs or shorts respectively:

a. Whether in the inputs when you first drop the panel on to the chart, or after by entering a $ trading goal in the GOAL section of the panel, the utility will give you a price TARGET which you can set on all positions (needs to be done manually) in order to reach that GOAL - saves you having to work out these targets manually which can be frustrating if you have many positions open and also considering MT4 does not include swaps and commissions in the profit column of the trade tab in the terminal;

b. By clicking on the LONG button, the TARGET will only be calculated based on all long positions and will ignore all short positions;

c. Likewise, by clicking on the SHORT button, the TARGET will only be calculated based on all short positions and will ignore all long positions;

d. When both LONG and SHORT buttons are selected, the TARGET is based on all positions as described in 2.a.

e. The GOAL element can also be used as a risk management tool by imputing a negative number to determine stop loss levels whether for all positions combined, or just longs or shorts respectively - in other words, if you wish to risk only $1000 for the whole of all your positions, you would enter -1000 and the TARGET will be a stop loss level for all positions;

f. An additional interactive element is the ability to add what is called ADDED PROFITS - especially helpful to those who actively open and close individual positions over time whilst keeping many others open for longer thereby taking small profits along the way; when one closes an individual position for a profit, one can then enter that into the added profits section (as a negative number, or a positive if the position was closed for a loss) and this will then change the TARGET level for the remaining open positions by reducing the GOAL in $ terms (of course one could also simply adjust the GOAL amount to reach the same effect but this would require manually calculating it);

3. Some additional benefits:

a. When the panel is on the chart, it can be moved around by clicking on the small H box up in the top left hand corner and then moving it around with the mouse - handy for being able to see price action where needed;

b. Whilst the panel is on the chart, the ability for open positions, stop loss and profit target levels to be adjusted by your mouse is turned off - this is a security feature designed to prevent accidental movements of said orders and levels when one is either attempting to move the panel, actively imputing data or using the long or short buttons on the panel; to reinstate the ability to move positions etc one simply closes the panel by removing it from the indicator list;

c. When dragging the panel on to the chart from the navigator, the inputs section of the panel offers the ability to:

i. Set goal
ii. Set added profits
iii. Determine width of the panel (NEXT_Column)
iv. Change background color
v. Change color for long and short buttons when activated and deactivated
vi. Text color, font and size

Please leave suggestions for any other features you'd like to see included



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Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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