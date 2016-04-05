Crossing the Event Horizon Mt5

Nothing not even the market can escape a black hole and its event horizon.

This system detects the event horizon of the market and bets that the black hole will prevent the price from crossing it.

The system is not interested in what is inside or outside the black hole, only in its event horizon, where price cannot escape the dictatorship of the gravity of its black hole.

Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions.


This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

SlStop loss  in Pip.

Autolot: Lot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses. 


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!



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