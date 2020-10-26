BitPro ECN
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.10
- Updated: 26 October 2020
- Activations: 6
The EA not work in Icmarket
|Price
|Next Price 499$
|Fina Price 699$
BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders
It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control
Works on a specific spectrum of currencies
Max spread suported is 1.1 pips
"EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF"
Recommendations:
- Timeframe - All
- Minimum balance: from $ 50
- Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF
- The lower the spread, the more profitable the trade
- Use a VPS
- ECN Broker
- Max Spread 1.1 Pips
- Max commission 8$ For Lot
- Recommandée Ping <20 ms
- Automatic lot selection
- Each trade has a protective stop loss (0.3 point)
- Does not use aggressive trading methods (martingale, grid)
- Maximum drawdown of the deposit no more than 20%
- The EA is very easy to set up and use