BitPro ECN

The EA not work in Icmarket


Price
Next Price 499$
Fina Price 699$
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867567

BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders 

It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control

Works on a specific spectrum of currencies

Max spread suported is 1.1 pips

"EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF"


Recommendations: 

  • Timeframe - All
  • Minimum balance: from $ 50
  • Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF
  • The lower the spread, the more profitable the trade
  • Use a VPS
  • ECN Broker
  • Max Spread 1.1 Pips
  • Max commission 8$ For Lot
  • Recommandée Ping <20 ms

    • Benefits:
  • Automatic lot selection
  • Each trade has a protective stop loss (0.3 point)
  • Does not use aggressive trading methods (martingale, grid)
  • Maximum drawdown of the deposit no more than 20%
  • The EA is very easy to set up and use



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Experts
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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