Auuu MA UAS

Auu MA UAS – Virtual Risk Control EA

Version 1.00

Auu MA UAS is a clean and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a moving-average–based reverse signal logic combined with a virtual risk control system.

This EA focuses on controlled exposure, simplicity, and broker-independent trade management, without using server-side Stop Loss or Take Profit.

Strategy Overview

  • Trades based on reverse signals derived from moving average relationships

  • Opens positions against short-term directional bias

  • Executes trades only on new bar formation to filter market noise

  • Enforces strict directional discipline:

    • No hedging between Buy and Sell

    • One active trade direction at a time

  • No grid, no martingale, no lot escalation

Key Features

  • Virtual Stop Loss (Pips-based) for floating loss control

  • Optional Virtual Stop Loss (USD-based) for fixed monetary protection

  • No broker-side SL/TP (hidden exit logic)

  • Automatic lot size normalization according to broker rules

  • Built-in margin availability verification

  • Volume limit validation to prevent execution errors

  • Efficient MT5-native implementation using the CTrade class

Recommended Settings

  • Symbols: Forex pairs, Metals, Indices (broker dependent)

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1 (optimal), also effective on higher timeframes

  • Lot Size: 0.01 (default – suitable for small accounts)

  • Virtual SL (Pips): Adjust according to symbol volatility

  • Virtual SL (USD): Set to 0 to disable

  • All parameters are fully customizable

Why Auu MA UAS?

  • Simple and transparent execution logic

  • Virtual Stop Loss keeps exits hidden from broker visibility

  • Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards

  • No risky recovery or averaging techniques

  • Designed for traders who prioritize risk control and stability

Important Notes

  • Performs best in ranging or mildly trending markets

  • Strong trends may increase drawdown due to reverse logic

  • Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use

  • Trading involves risk; profits are not guaranteed

Input Parameters

  • LotSize – trading volume

  • MaxPositions – maximum positions per symbol

  • VirtualSL_Pips – virtual stop loss in pips

  • VirtualSL_USD – virtual stop loss in USD (0 = disabled)

Trade with discipline using Auu MA UAS
minimal logic, virtual protection, controlled execution.


