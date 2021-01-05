Divergence Range

Divergence Range

Divergence Range is a very simple and yet effective indicator that calculate the price divergence range from a standard moving average indicator.

The indicator has two groups of line, three lines, upper1, upper2, upper3 above a standard moving average and three lines below, lower1, lower2, lower3, which shows the divergence range for the price movement from the standard moving average. The two out most line virtually covers more than 95% of the price movement from the standard moving average.

Parameters

Period = 48 (default)

Shift = 0 (default)

Method = Exponential (default)

Show Statistics = true (default)

Statistic Unit = 2500 (default)

 

Period/shift/Method:  This is the standard period parameter for a moving average, you can select any type of moving average. The general guideline is that you shall relative longer period, to obtain a more stable and smooth divergence range.

Show Statistics/Statis unit: This are the parameter to show the statistic of the effectiveness of divergence range. It turns on, the indicator will show a percentage of the price high exceed the respective upper line and the percentage of low falls below the respective lower line.

 

Main features

1.       Usually there are less than 20% of unit exceed the range covered between upper1 and lower1 line.

2.       Usually there are less than 5% of unit exceed the range covered between upper2 and lower2 line.

3.       Virtually there are less than 2% of unit exceed the range covered between upper3 and lower 3 line. These give you a confidence when price are at extreme situation, therefore the rally make happen soon.

Recommended trading strategy

·         Apply the indicator to D1 or H4 chart for any product. And comebine it with other moving average trading strategy.

Please give your valuable feed back for me to improve the indicator.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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