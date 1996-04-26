Realtime Stop Hunting

Realtime Stop Hunting

Background

What Is Stop Hunting? I refer to the definition of Stop Hunting from Investopedia, Stop hunting is a strategy that attempts to force some market participants out of their positions by driving the price of an asset to a level where many individuals have chosen to set stop-loss orders. The triggering of many stop losses at once typically creates high volatility and can present a unique opportunity for investors who seek to trade in this environment.

Setting up the stop-loss order is to protect account capital. However, it is very frustrating when the market goes against the opened order for some distance that it is just enough to trigger the stop-loss order and quickly pull back.

We present a simple and effective indicator of Realtime Stop Hunting, which give you the overview of the market situation. It gives the average range of stop-loss order for some market participants, which is vulnerable to stop hunting.

Main features

This is a Realtime Stop Hunting chart based on statistical model for participant setup of stop-loss order. Blue bars are those seller’s stop-loss order, which is a buy order. While pink bars are those buyer’s stop-loss order, which is a sell order.

In any situation, there are always both sell orders buy order executed in the market, therefore these stop-loss orders are symmetrically distributed long the market. The Gray bars shows historical range of stop-loss order which is either been triggered or been removed after reaching target profit.

The market can move to either direction, however based on the distribution of existing stop-loss order, you can determine where the market going to stop, because there runs out of stop-loss orders, if the market want to move further, it needs to stay around that range for a while to attract many participants, or in other words, more stop-loss orders, then the market move again.

Parameter

ShowUnit: to number of historical units.

Near Stop Loss Scalar: This is used to adjust the range of nearest stop-loss order.

Far Stop Loss Scalar: This is used to adjust the range of furthest stop-loss order.

These two scalars can be used to fine tune for the market. The stop-loss order range for different time frame are usually different due the different strategy used by participants.

Implementation

Simply attached the indicator to the chart it will works well.

Please give your valuable feed back for me to improve the indicator.

(I am developing similar indicator implemented as expert advice, therefore you can check different time, how the market eliminate stop-loss orders)


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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Ning Liu
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Trend Code (v2.0) Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss. Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round. Parameters: TrendOpenAdjustment   = 0.8, (range 0~1.0) Tr
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Divergence Range Divergence Range is a very simple and yet effective indicator that calculate the price divergence range from a standard moving average indicator. The indicator has two groups of line, three lines, upper1, upper2, upper3 above a standard moving average and three lines below, lower1, lower2, lower3, which shows the divergence range for the price movement from the standard moving average. The two out most line virtually covers more than 95% of the price movement from the standard m
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Real Time Currency Strength We present a simple and effective indicator of currency strength, which give you the overview of the market situation. The indicator displays strength of eight major currencies and can be viewed in a single indicator window. Main features This is a real-time currency strength based on a pool of eight most liquidate major currencies. That means, for every moment of time, the strength of the currency is related to the pool of eight currency as whole at that moment. Ther
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Hidden Breakout Power   The market has a cycle, keeps on moving from: RANGE -> BREAKOUT -> TREND ->CONSOLIDATION ->RANGE RANGE and TREND The two major states, while the BREAKOUT refer to the short period of market breaking the range, CONSOLIDATION refer to the long consolidation of market and shrink to range. Usually oscillatory indicator performs well in RANGE states and perform poorly in trend state, while TREND indicator is the other way around, it performs will in a TREND states and but poor
SupplyDemandZoneLines
Ning Liu
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Supply Demand Zone Lines Indicator Background The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones in the Chart and draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Main Features The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones. The system also draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Therefore, traders who use the supply and demand zone strategy no longer need to spend time looking for
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