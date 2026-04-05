Real Time Currency Strength

Real Time Currency Strength

We present a simple and effective indicator of currency strength, which give you the overview of the market situation. The indicator displays strength of eight major currencies and can be viewed in a single indicator window.

Main features

This is a real-time currency strength based on a pool of eight most liquidate major currencies.

That means, for every moment of time, the strength of the currency is related to the pool of eight currency as whole at that moment. Therefore, this currency strength does not need a reference starting point of time for calculation. You can compare the performance of the indicator over the historical events, without any subjective setup.

 

Parameter

Prefixstring: to adjust symbol name, e.g. “UDA-“ for UDA-EURUSD

Postfixstring: to adjust symbol name, e.g. “.ah“ for EURUSD.ah

CalculationPeriod: this the period used to calculate the pool of eight major currency, suggest period is 24,96 and 384, which will calculated the currency strength movement for short-term, mid-term and long-term. The most significant is the mid-term, i.e. 96, applied on Daily chart for example.

ShowOnlysymbolOnChart: only show the currency related to the symbol of the chart.

USD/EUR/GPB/CHF/JPY/AUD/CAD/NZD: enable each currency

EnableSmoothLine: to a line smoothing by moving average.

SmoothNN: the unit used for line smoothing moving average

 

Theory and Implementation

Do understand, the currency strength related to the pool of eight major currency is a relative long-term phenomenon, it closely related to economy, political and world financial situation.

Instantaneous sharp movement are due to short-time imbalance of supply and demand, it is not the scope covered by this indicator for my initial development. Interested user could do some research on it.

As suggested, apply on Daily chart, attach 3 indicators with CalculationPeriod of 24,96 and 384 as show on chart. Period 24 shows short-term, 96 shows mid-term and 384 shows long-term. Focus on mid-term which is the main currency strength movement.

Apply on the chart of selected symbol, and turn on ShowOnlysymbolOnChart, it will only show the strength of the currencies related to the symbol. E.g. see the chart of USDCAD, the movement of the currency is manly due to the movement of USDx, rather than CADx.

Please give your valuable feed back for me to improve the indicator.


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Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Trend Code
Ning Liu
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Trend Code (v2.0) Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss. Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round. Parameters: TrendOpenAdjustment   = 0.8, (range 0~1.0) Tr
Divergence Range
Ning Liu
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Divergence Range Divergence Range is a very simple and yet effective indicator that calculate the price divergence range from a standard moving average indicator. The indicator has two groups of line, three lines, upper1, upper2, upper3 above a standard moving average and three lines below, lower1, lower2, lower3, which shows the divergence range for the price movement from the standard moving average. The two out most line virtually covers more than 95% of the price movement from the standard m
Hidden Breakout Power
Ning Liu
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Hidden Breakout Power   The market has a cycle, keeps on moving from: RANGE -> BREAKOUT -> TREND ->CONSOLIDATION ->RANGE RANGE and TREND The two major states, while the BREAKOUT refer to the short period of market breaking the range, CONSOLIDATION refer to the long consolidation of market and shrink to range. Usually oscillatory indicator performs well in RANGE states and perform poorly in trend state, while TREND indicator is the other way around, it performs will in a TREND states and but poor
Realtime Stop Hunting
Ning Liu
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Realtime Stop Hunting Background What Is Stop Hunting? I refer to the definition of Stop Hunting from Investopedia, Stop hunting is a strategy that attempts to force some market participants out of their positions by driving the price of an asset to a level where many individuals have chosen to set stop-loss orders. The triggering of many stop losses at once typically creates high volatility and can present a unique opportunity for investors who seek to trade in this environment. Setting up the
SupplyDemandZoneLines
Ning Liu
Indicators
Supply Demand Zone Lines Indicator Background The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones in the Chart and draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Main Features The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones. The system also draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Therefore, traders who use the supply and demand zone strategy no longer need to spend time looking for
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