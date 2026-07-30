QCL mt5 EA

The QCL MT5 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor driven purely by advanced mathematical models and structural price action analytics, eliminating emotional bias to execute institutional-grade momentum setups .

Track Our Live Automated Signals Here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379661

EA Documentation

EA User Manual | EA Setfiles

With each sale we will impove our EA, that`s a promise. Price will never change, its a gift to The World`s Struglling Traders.

Asset: XAUUSD Timeframe: 15 Minutes

Key System Capabilities
  1.     Automated Position Sizing: Automatically calculates execution lot size based on account balance and dynamic stop distance. Selectable risk settings include 1%, 5%, or 10% Risk Per Trade.
  2.     Designed for Personal Accounts & Prop Firm Compatible: Specially engineered for personal accounts while remaining fully compatible with prop firm daily drawdown and overall loss limits when using the 1% Risk Per Trade setting . Selecting 5% or 10% risk automatically disables Propfirm Mode to safeguard risk boundaries .
  3.     Two-Stage Profit Harvesting: Automatically closes 50% of the position volume upon reaching TP1 to secure initial profit, while transitioning the remaining position into dynamic trail-protection mode towards TP2 .
  4.     Dynamic Trail Protection: Once TP1 is reached, the remaining runner lot is guarded by a trailing stop calculated as a percentage of the Entry-to-TP1 distance .
  5.     ATR-Based Volatility Stop Loss: Risk distance adapts dynamically to live market conditions via ATR multipliers, or operates on signal-reversal logic .
  6.     Optional Signal Quality Scoring Engine: Integrated 0-100 quality scoring filter evaluating market structural strength, volatility, and momentum quality before trade execution .
  7.     Institutional Trade Frequency: Operates with high selective discipline, executing 1 high-conviction trade per day and zero trades on choppy or invalid days .
  8.     Real-Time Live Performance Dashboard: Clean interface displaying live trade stats, active direction, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, real-time profit and loss, current risk level, and calculated lot sizing.

Support and Communications

For product support, user configuration guidance, or community updates, please utilize the Comments tab on this page or send a direct message to our profile using the built-in MQL5 messaging system. All customer support resources are handled strictly inside the official infrastructure.


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