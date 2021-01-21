StarLite
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Indicators
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Version:
1.0
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Activations:
5
We are an analytics company that believe in solving complicated problems with simple solutions using data.
To minimize the complexities of trading, we have created a range of trading advisory products from the essence of our proprietary STAR System to enhance trading aptitude and to guide users into becoming proficient traders.
Our innovative products capitalizes on 3 core functions – Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Technical Expertise and it is with this core, we reshape the world of information.