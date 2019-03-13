AMAN Signals

Introducing AMAN Signals.


An MT4 Indicator that predicts the trend where the prices are heading!


Indicator parameters

  • Period 1: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21.
  • Multiplier 1: Proper values - from: 5.
  • Period 2: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21.
  • Multiplier 1: Proper values - from: 5.

Using the AMAN Signals FAST Indicator:

  1. Green: Buy or Bullish Candle
  2. Red: Sell or Bearish Candle
  3. Strength Percentage Bars
  4. Trade Signal and Targets Window
Strategy to Place Trades with AMAN Signals Fast Indicators

Note: It is compulsory to look at "Strength Percentage Bars“ before entering into any trades

For Intraday & Short Term Traders

Time Frame: M15 and M30

Preferred Target Profit Levels: Gold $2 to $4, Forex 10, 15 or 20 Pips. 

Buy Call Entry Strategy (assuming Bullish Strength Percentage Bar =>60%) 

Look for the pairs having greater than or equal to 60% on Bullish Strength Percentage Bar 

If you had missed the timing on the Buy Call Signal, take the following steps:

    • Check if uptrend still in progress on the 15m (15 minute) chart.
    • Wait for market price to retrace back down towards the Moving Average (Green Line).
    • Enter into the Buy trade only when the price hits the Moving Average and starts climbing up again.
    • Target Profit should be smaller as compared to the initial Target Profit levels

Sell Call Entry Strategy (assuming Bearish Strength Percentage Bar => 60%)

Look for the pairs having greater than or equal to 60% on Bearish Strength Percentage Bar

If you had missed the timing on the Sell Call Signal, take the following steps:

  • Check if Downtrend still in progress on the 15m (15 minute) chart
  • Wait for market price to retrace back up towards the Moving Average (Green Line) 
  • Enter into the Sell trade only when the price hits the Moving Average and starts moving down again
  • Target Profit should be smaller as compared to the initial Target Profit levels

Download Tutorial : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ca-HoVoKQBMn3f0I8rm7s9ZVe-ntesqO

Kindly read tutorial first before using AMAN Signals....


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We are an analytics company that believe in solving complicated problems with simple solutions using data.   To minimize the complexities of trading, we have created a range of trading advisory products from the essence of our proprietary STAR System to enhance trading aptitude and to guide users into becoming  proficient traders.  Our innovative products capitalizes on 3 core functions – Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Technical Expertise and it is with this core, we reshape the world o
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