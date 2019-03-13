AMAN Signals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
An MT4 Indicator that predicts the trend where the prices are heading!
Indicator parameters
- Period 1: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21.
- Multiplier 1: Proper values - from: 5.
- Period 2: the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Proper values - Above 21.
- Multiplier 1: Proper values - from: 5.
Using the AMAN Signals FAST Indicator:
- Green: Buy or Bullish Candle
- Red: Sell or Bearish Candle
- Strength Percentage Bars
- Trade Signal and Targets Window
Note: It is compulsory to look at "Strength Percentage Bars“ before entering into any trades
For Intraday & Short Term Traders
Time Frame: M15 and M30
Preferred Target Profit Levels: Gold $2 to $4, Forex 10, 15 or 20 Pips.
Buy Call Entry Strategy (assuming Bullish Strength Percentage Bar =>60%)
Look for the pairs having greater than or equal to 60% on Bullish Strength Percentage Bar
If you had missed the timing on the Buy Call Signal, take the following steps:
- Check if uptrend still in progress on the 15m (15 minute) chart.
- Wait for market price to retrace back down towards the Moving Average (Green Line).
- Enter into the Buy trade only when the price hits the Moving Average and starts climbing up again.
- Target Profit should be smaller as compared to the initial Target Profit levels
Sell Call Entry Strategy (assuming Bearish Strength Percentage Bar => 60%)
Look for the pairs having greater than or equal to 60% on Bearish Strength Percentage Bar
If you had missed the timing on the Sell Call Signal, take the following steps:
- Check if Downtrend still in progress on the 15m (15 minute) chart
- Wait for market price to retrace back up towards the Moving Average (Green Line)
- Enter into the Sell trade only when the price hits the Moving Average and starts moving down again
- Target Profit should be smaller as compared to the initial Target Profit levels
Download Tutorial : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ca-HoVoKQBMn3f0I8rm7s9ZVe-ntesqO