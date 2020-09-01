The Trend Quality Indicator (by David Sepiashvili) is intended to measure trend activity. Some benchmarks can be used to determine the strength of a trend.





In the range of values from -1 to +1 (Ignored zone parameter), the trend is buried beneath noise. It is preferable to stay out of this zone.





The greater the value, the less the risk of trading with a trend, and the more reliable the trading opportunity.





The range from +1 to +2, or from -1 to -2, may be treated as zone of weak trending. However, if the trend exceeds this level (value > 2), it can be qualified as promising.





Readings in the range from +2 to +5, or from -2 to -5, can indicate moderate trending, and readings above +5 or below -5 indicate strong trending.





IMPORTANT! Strong upward trending often leads to the security’s overvaluing, and strong downward trending often results in the security’s undervaluing. Readings exceeding strong trending benchmarks can indicate overbought or oversold conditions and signal that price action should be monitored closely.