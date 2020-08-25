TDI Signal

4.5
  • Indicators
  • Devy Tanusukma
    Devy Tanusukma

    Devy Tanusukma

    4.5 (12)
    I develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
    11 products
  • Version: 1.1

Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Signal 

Input parameters:

  • signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
  • arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart
  • middle band filter
  • price line filter
  • RSI period
  • RSI price method
  • Volatility period
  • MA period 1
  • MA period 2
  • Averaging method

You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on this video




Reviews 3
Terrence Brannon
351
Terrence Brannon 2020.10.17 16:16 
 

Very handy with good detail.

Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2023.05.08 04:21 
 

Está muy bien, hecho en falta poder disponer de señales tipo flecha o línea vertical en el gráfico, si se pudiera implementar con algo por el estilo, sería perfecto y bastante seguro.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Aroon and Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on price line filter turn on moving average signal for converging setup aroon period MA period MA averaging method MA pricing method upper level limit (Aroon) lower level limit  (A roon ) You can find the best setting
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Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Signal  Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart standard entry mode for MACD fast EMA period slow EMA period MACD period MACD price method Standard Entry mode: buy when slow EMA cross and close above fast EMA while above the 0 line  sell when fast EMA cross and close above slow EMA while below 0 line You can find the best set
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Commodity Channel Index and Moving Average [CCI MA] A combination of CCI and MA to create a crossover trading setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart price line filter CCI period CCI price method Moving average period Averaging method upper level lower level You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Supertrend Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on moving average signal for converging setup supertrend period ATR multiplier Moving average period Averaging method Pricing You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account [Full Version Only] . The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings)  [Full Version Only] Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that gen
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Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account. The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings) Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when 2 lines crossed each
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Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2023.05.08 04:21 
 

Está muy bien, hecho en falta poder disponer de señales tipo flecha o línea vertical en el gráfico, si se pudiera implementar con algo por el estilo, sería perfecto y bastante seguro.

123zz123
34
123zz123 2022.05.18 13:42 
 

Ok

Terrence Brannon
351
Terrence Brannon 2020.10.17 16:16 
 

Very handy with good detail.

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