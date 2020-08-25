TDI Signal
- Indicators
-
Devy TanusukmaI develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
- Version: 1.1
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Signal
Input parameters:
- signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
- arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart
- middle band filter
- price line filter
- RSI period
- RSI price method
- Volatility period
- MA period 1
- MA period 2
- Averaging method
You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on this video
Very handy with good detail.