CCI Moving Average

5
  • Indicators
  • Devy Tanusukma
    Devy Tanusukma

    Devy Tanusukma

    4.5 (12)
    I develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
    11 products
  • Version: 1.0

Commodity Channel Index and Moving Average [CCI MA]

A combination of CCI and MA to create a crossover trading setup

Input parameters:

  • signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
  • arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart
  • price line filter
  • CCI period
  • CCI price method
  • Moving average period
  • Averaging method
  • upper level
  • lower level

You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on this video





Reviews 2
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.01.23 20:03 
 

Very good¡¡¡

mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.11 15:54 
 

Great app to define trends. Thank you so much.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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VWAP and Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on moving average signal for converging setup VWAP period MA period MA averaging method MA pricing method upper level limit ( VWAP ) lower level limit  ( VWAP ) You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this v
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Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Input parameters: signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter price line: use 50 price line signal filter RSI period RSI price method volatility period moving average RSI period moving average signal period moving average method use MACD indicator fast MAC
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Supertrend Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on price line filter turn on moving average signal for converging setup k period d period s period averaging method Moving average period Averaging method upper level limit (Stochastic) lower level limit  (Stochastic)
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Aroon and Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on price line filter turn on moving average signal for converging setup aroon period MA period MA averaging method MA pricing method upper level limit (Aroon) lower level limit  (A roon ) You can find the best setting
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MACD Signal
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Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Signal  Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart standard entry mode for MACD fast EMA period slow EMA period MACD period MACD price method Standard Entry mode: buy when slow EMA cross and close above fast EMA while above the 0 line  sell when fast EMA cross and close above slow EMA while below 0 line You can find the best set
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TDI Signal
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Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Signal  Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart middle band filter price line filter RSI period RSI price method Volatility period MA period 1 MA period 2 Averaging method You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Supertrend Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on moving average signal for converging setup supertrend period ATR multiplier Moving average period Averaging method Pricing You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account [Full Version Only] . The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings)  [Full Version Only] Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that gen
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Relative Strength Index Cross
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Relative Strength Index Cross [RSI Cross] A combination of 2 RSI to create a crossover trading setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart price line filter fast RSI period slow RSI   period RSI price method price upper level price lower level You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Signal Tester and Trader
Devy Tanusukma
Experts
Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account. The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings) Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when 2 lines crossed each
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Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.01.23 20:03 
 

Very good¡¡¡

mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.11 15:54 
 

Great app to define trends. Thank you so much.

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