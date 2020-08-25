MACD Signal
- Indicators
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Devy TanusukmaI develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 August 2020
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Signal
Input parameters:
- signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
- arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart
- standard entry mode for MACD
- fast EMA period
- slow EMA period
- MACD period
- MACD price method
Standard Entry mode:
- buy when slow EMA cross and close above fast EMA while above the 0 line
- sell when fast EMA cross and close above slow EMA while below 0 line
You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on this video
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