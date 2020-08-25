MACD Signal

  • Indicators
  • Devy Tanusukma
    Devy Tanusukma

    Devy Tanusukma

    4.5 (12)
    I develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
    11 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 25 August 2020

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Signal 

Input parameters:

  • signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader)
  • arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart
  • standard entry mode for MACD
  • fast EMA period
  • slow EMA period
  • MACD period
  • MACD price method

Standard Entry mode:

  • buy when slow EMA cross and close above fast EMA while above the 0 line 
  • sell when fast EMA cross and close above slow EMA while below 0 line

You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on this video



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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
VWAP and Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on moving average signal for converging setup VWAP period MA period MA averaging method MA pricing method upper level limit ( VWAP ) lower level limit  ( VWAP ) You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this v
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MACD plus TDI
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Indicators
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Input parameters: signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter price line: use 50 price line signal filter RSI period RSI price method volatility period moving average RSI period moving average signal period moving average method use MACD indicator fast MAC
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Stochastic MA
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5 (1)
Indicators
Supertrend Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on price line filter turn on moving average signal for converging setup k period d period s period averaging method Moving average period Averaging method upper level limit (Stochastic) lower level limit  (Stochastic)
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Aroon Moving Average
Devy Tanusukma
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Indicators
Aroon and Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on price line filter turn on moving average signal for converging setup aroon period MA period MA averaging method MA pricing method upper level limit (Aroon) lower level limit  (A roon ) You can find the best setting
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CCI Moving Average
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Indicators
Commodity Channel Index and Moving Average [CCI MA] A combination of CCI and MA to create a crossover trading setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart price line filter CCI period CCI price method Moving average period Averaging method upper level lower level You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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TDI Signal
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4.5 (2)
Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Signal  Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart middle band filter price line filter RSI period RSI price method Volatility period MA period 1 MA period 2 Averaging method You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Supertrend Moving Average
Devy Tanusukma
5 (1)
Indicators
Supertrend Moving Average A combination of Supertrend and Moving Average to create a converging trade setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart turn on moving average signal for converging setup supertrend period ATR multiplier Moving average period Averaging method Pricing You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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STAT Lite
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Utilities
Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account [Full Version Only] . The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings)  [Full Version Only] Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that gen
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Relative Strength Index Cross
Devy Tanusukma
5 (1)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index Cross [RSI Cross] A combination of 2 RSI to create a crossover trading setup Input parameters: signal mode: set it to true if you want to plug it into   STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between fast EMA line to arrow on chart price line filter fast RSI period slow RSI   period RSI price method price upper level price lower level You can find the best setting for 4 hour EURUSD on  this video
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Signal Tester and Trader
Devy Tanusukma
Experts
Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account. The expert has 2 modes: Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings) Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings) Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when 2 lines crossed each
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Tony Gregg
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Tony Gregg 2021.06.07 16:43 
 

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