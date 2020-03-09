Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account.





The expert has 2 modes:

Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings)

Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings)

Available Indicator types: Two cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when 2 lines crossed each other/single line indicator with moving average

Zero cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when a line crossed certain levels

Chart indicator: indicator that generates a signal when it crossed and closed above/bellow price

One buffer indicator: custom indicator that returns either 1 (long), 0 (no trade) or -1 (short) as its signal

Two buffers indicator: indicator that generates a signal when either one of the buffers has a value Indicator examples: Two cross indicator: 2 Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastic, RSI + MA, OBV + MA

Zero cross indicator: MACD (one of its lines), Stochastic (one of its lines), RSI, Momentum

Chart indicator: Moving Average, Bolinger Band (one of its line), Ichimoku cloud (one of its line)

One buffer indicator: custom indicator

Two buffers indicator: Trend Direction and Force Index Indicator parameter input format: every single input parameter of the indicator separated by comma (",") and add a semicolon (";") on the back before adding the buffer number. Input format sample: indicator type: two cross indicator

folder\

ame: Indicator\\MACD

parameter 1: 12,26,9;0

parameter 2: 12,26,9;1 Risk calculation method: ATR (Average True Range)

Fixed pips Takeprofit and stoploss calculation: ATR multiplier

fixed pips

You have the option of generating a csv file containing all the trade records that the expert found based on your settings. You also need to set the spread to your current account.

Remember to download the data before doing backtest:

Your first bar should be at least the same year as your backtesting start period

Your last bar should be at least the same year as your backtesting end period