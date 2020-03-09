Signal Tester and Trader

  • Experts
  • Devy Tanusukma
    Devy Tanusukma

    Devy Tanusukma

    4.5 (12)
    I develop custom indicators and expert advisors to backtest, trade and analyze trading algorithm/strategy on MT4 platform. In general it takes about 10 seconds to test a trading strategy over 10 years period with my custom tester. It will record all the trade entries, take profit, stop loss and
    11 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Activations: 5

Signal Tester and Trader is an Expert Advisor that is capable to reading most indicators (except for indicator that has string as an input). Custom backtest the signal on a live chart and trade the signal on live account.


The expert has 2 modes:

  • Backtest mode (custom backtest on current indicator and strategy settings)
  • Trading mode (trade based on current indicator and strategy settings)

Available Indicator types:

  • Two cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when 2 lines crossed each other/single line indicator with moving average
  • Zero cross indicator: indicator that generates a signal when a line crossed certain levels
  • Chart indicator: indicator that generates a signal when it crossed and closed above/bellow price
  • One buffer indicator: custom indicator that returns either 1 (long), 0 (no trade) or -1 (short) as its signal
  • Two buffers indicator: indicator that generates a signal when either one of the buffers has a value
Indicator examples:

  • Two cross indicator: 2 Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastic, RSI + MA, OBV + MA
  • Zero cross indicator: MACD (one of its lines), Stochastic (one of its lines), RSI, Momentum
  • Chart indicator: Moving Average, Bolinger Band (one of its line), Ichimoku cloud (one of its line)
  • One buffer indicator: custom indicator 
  • Two buffers indicator: Trend Direction and Force Index

Indicator parameter input format: every single input parameter of the indicator separated by comma (",") and add a semicolon (";") on the back before adding the buffer number.

Input format sample:

  • indicator type: two cross indicator
  • folder\\name: Indicator\\MACD 
  • parameter 1: 12,26,9;0 
  • parameter 2: 12,26,9;1

Risk calculation method:

  • ATR (Average True Range) 
  • Fixed pips

Takeprofit and stoploss calculation:

  • ATR multiplier
  • fixed pips

You have the option of generating a csv file containing all the trade records that the expert found based on your settings. You also need to set the spread to your current account.

Remember to download the data before doing backtest:

  • Your first bar should be at least the same year as your backtesting start period
  • Your last bar should be at least the same year as your backtesting end period

There 3 build in strategy that you can test and trade:

  • Standard Strategy (1 trade open for every signal with take profit and stoploss)
  • Scale Out Strategy (2 trades open for every signal; breakeven adjustment as soon as the first trade hit takeprofit; second trade will close as soon as you have an exit signal)
  • 1 ATR Breakeven Strategy (1 trade open for every signal; breakeven adjustment as soon as the first trade hit takeprofit; the trade will close as soon as you have an exit signal)

Exit signal needs to be turned on when you want to use scale out / 1 ATR breakeven strategy.

Lot calculation method:

  • Percentage based (0.01 is equal to 1%)
  • Fixed lot size (0.01 is equal to 0.01 lot)

Trading period:

  • Hours must be in between 0-23 OR leave it blank if you want the expert to keep trading all the time
  • Minutes must be filled with a format xx-xx. It is recommended to trade 1-2 minutes after the candle closed to make sure the signal is correct.
*note this expert cannot read input string from an indicator so you would need to hard code the string input into the indicator or change the format

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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lizhi fu
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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