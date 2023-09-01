Royal Gold Chili EA

Royal Gold Chili EA was developed for various purposes. There are many setting options. The risk depends on the settings.

The bot works with trading pairs GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR and XAUAUD. However, the bot also works with currency pairs, for example USDJPY. Therefore, write to the support before or test in the demo account.


Important! It is advisable to run the EA thoroughly in a demo account. The backtest does not reflect the actual behavior of a demo or live account, as many factors are not taken into account here. I have been using the EA for some time now and have made good profits so far.

All important information can be found below. Trading is fully automated. There is also the possibility of manual trading, where the first order can be opened by yourself, for example.


Currently, only a version for MetaTrader 5 is available, which can be used with any broker account.


What happens after the purchase?

  1. Please send me a private message in MQL5 with a screenshot of the purchase confirmation.
  2. I will send you the manual as soon as possible.
  3. Please test it extensively in a demo account.
  4. Have fun with trading. If you have any questions, there is a dedicated support channel where all buyers are represented.

Parameters (All parameters are described in detail in the manual):

"------ Informations ------" Royal Gold Chili v1.4, Recommended Pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUAUD

"------ Modes ------" Risk Mode, Stop-Loss Mode, First Position

"------ Trade Parameters ------" Lot Size, Lot Step, Order Step (Buy), Order Step (Sell), Buy Order, Sell Order

"------ Take Profit & Stop-Loss ------" Trading-Hours, First Take Profit, Total Profit, Total Profit Step, Stop-Loss (Low), Stop-Loss (All Orders), Disable After Stop-Loss, Break After Loss

"------ Optional ------" Martingale, Maximum Spread

"------ Trading Hours ------" Trading 24h, Start Hour, Start Minute, End Hour, End Minute, Monday-Friday, Start Hour Friday, Start-Show Friday, Ending Friday

"------ Panel ------" Panel, Corner, Chart-Free Colors

"------ Telegram ------" Telegram Enable, Verified, Token, Chat ID, Send Message When Trade Is Opened/Closed, Send A Signal When There Are 5 Open Orders, Sends The Daily Profit

"------ Comment ------" Trade Comment


Minimum balance: Balance: 1000€/$ Minimum lots: 0.01

Recommended balance: Balance: 5000€/$ Minimum lots: 0.05

Excellent results: Balance over 10000€/$ Lot over 0.10


Small information: If you want to trade with less than 1000€, you can also use a cent account. Please test this first in a demo account. The EA has been reduced by 70% and currently costs only $99,99. Bot was developed for 2 decimal places for gold, for 3 decimal places please test extensively beforehand. We plan to develop this system further. If you have any suggestions, please contact us.


If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We will be glad to help you.

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