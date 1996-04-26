Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY

We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders.

Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transparency, discipline, and real market-tested logic. No overfitting. No false promises. Just smart trading.

Limited-Time Offer

For the next 12 months, the Kaneda Range Breakout EA will be available for just $40!

🎉 Unlike overpriced and overhyped AI bots, we believe in fair pricing and real value for serious traders. This is your chance to access a

proven, professional-grade trading system

without breaking the bank.

✅ Our Breakout Strategy Explained

JPY pairs, such as USD/JPY and CAD/JPY, are well-known for their strong breakout tendencies, making them ideal for breakout trading. Our range breakout strategy has been successfully used for over a decade, backed by extensive testing and proven results.

🔥Why JPY Pairs?

JPY pairs consistently provide high-probability breakout setups due to:

✔ High Volatility & Momentum – Fast-moving price action with strong follow-through.

✔ Liquidity & Trading Volume – Ensuring smooth execution and minimal slippage.

✔ Safe-Haven Characteristics – The yen’s role as a safe-haven currency enhances clean, directional breakouts.

🔥How It Works

Our expertly designed EA identifies a key trading range over a specified time period. When price breaches the range, the system automatically executes a breakout trade with optional confirmation filters. At the end of the trading day, all trades are closed to lock in profits and minimize overnight risk.

🔹 No black-box logic – Just a robust, transparent strategy.

🔹 Customizable filters & settings – Fine-tuned for maximum profitability.

🔹 Fully automated execution – Let the EA do the heavy lifting for you.

🔥 Dual Pair Strategy – Maximize Your Trading Potential

Why trade just one pair when you can double your opportunities? The Kaneda Range Breakout EA simultaneously trades USD/JPY & CAD/JPY, giving you a smarter, more balanced approach to breakout trading.

❓Why Trade Both Pairs?

✔ Natural Hedging – When one pair experiences volatility, the other often provides stability, creating a smoother equity curve.

✔ Lower Portfolio Risk – Diversify your exposure across two correlated but distinct markets, reducing reliance on a single currency movement.

✔ More Trading Opportunities – Increase the chances of capturing profitable breakout moves across both pairs.

By running USD/JPY & CAD/JPY together, you benefit from a stronger, more consistent trading strategy with built-in diversification.





🔗 View backtests with multiple settings here: 📂 Kaneda Backtests

✅ Key Kaneda Settings Explained

While breakout trading is effective, optimizing key settings ensures a high Sharpe ratio and long-term profitability. Here’s how Kaneda EA is fine-tuned for success:

Enable RSI filter** - We take trades if they are supported by market momentum, default BUY >= 80 and SELL <= 20





We take trades if they are supported by market momentum, default BUY >= 80 and SELL <= 20 Stop Loss Type - Set to the range limit





Set to the range limit Trailing Stop** - Enabled when price moves 0.2% in our favor





Enabled when price moves 0.2% in our favor Range Start hour (GMT+3)** - USDJPY - 7, CADJPY - 1





- USDJPY - 7, CADJPY - 1 Range End Hour (GMT+3)** - 11





- 11 End Hour for opening new trades - 18





- 18 Force Close - 18





- 18 Force Close Minute - 50





- 50 Breakout Range Filter - False





- False Yesterday Daily Range Filter** - True, 0-0.8





- True, 0-0.8 Daily ATR Filter - False





- False ADX Filter - False





These settings are designed to maximize breakout efficiency, ensuring trades are backed by momentum, managed with strict risk controls, and executed within the most effective time windows.

🔗 Download Set Files for Optimized Performance: 📂 Kaneda EA Set Files

Precision meets profit. Flexibility meets reliability. No gimmicks, no overfitting—just real trading logic designed to help serious traders succeed.




