The Recorder indicator, in addition to the trend direction, shows a change in the angle of inclination, the analysis of which allows you to filter signals using angle filters, this can be used to build a bot with this signal indicator based on it. This indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals rather well.





The color version of the indicator signals a trend change. The indicator allows you to see a rising or falling trend. Quickly responds to a trend change, clearly shows the price movement. It is possible to use the multi-timeframe indicator, as well as create a trading strategy based on it and use it in scalping systems with a good risk ratio. The indicator is calibrated in such a way that it can work on many volatile currency pairs. Suitable for all timeframes.