Speed Surprise is a fully automated expert Advisor that uses a sharp price change as a signal to open a position.





The position opens in the direction of the pulse.





Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.





There is a money management system-the amount of the opened position increases with the increase of the Deposit, which is calculated automatically.

Input parameter:





Magic - identifier of the position.





HoursFrom - the hour from which the EA starts working .





HoursTo - the hour after which the EA turns off.





Stoploss - the StopLoss level in pips.





Takeprofit - profit level in pips.





FixedLot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled.





UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing.





TrailingStop - breakeven level in pips.





TrailingGap - the trailing level (price movement at the distance of the number of pips specified in this parameter).





NewTakeProfit - new take profit in pips.





UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager.





Risk - the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated.





PriceSpeed - the speed of the price change or the momentum force that the position opening mechanism reacts to. Sec - Seconds.

MaxSpread - limit on the spread - the position is not opened if the spread is greater than the one specified in this parameter. UseTrendSignal - open an order in the direction of a local trend





Recommendations:





1) Test before installing on a real account. The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. For EURUSD currency use PriceSpeed >=20.





2) Use an ECN account with a narrow spread.





3) Use the main Forex currency pairs, the M5 timeframe.