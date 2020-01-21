Speed Surprise

Speed Surprise is a fully automated expert Advisor that uses a sharp price change as a signal to open a position.

The position opens in the direction of the pulse.

Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.

There is a money management system-the amount of the opened position increases with the increase of the Deposit, which is calculated automatically.

Input parameter:

Magic - identifier of the position.

HoursFrom - the hour from which the EA starts working .

HoursTo - the hour after which the EA turns off.

Stoploss - the StopLoss level in pips.

Takeprofit - profit level in pips.

FixedLot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled.

UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing.

TrailingStop - breakeven level in pips.

TrailingGap - the trailing level (price movement at the distance of the number of pips specified in this parameter).

NewTakeProfit - new take profit in pips.

UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager.

Risk - the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated.

PriceSpeed - the speed of the price change or the momentum force that the position opening mechanism reacts to.

Sec - Seconds.

MaxSpread - limit on the spread - the position is not opened if the spread is greater than the one specified in this parameter.

UseTrendSignal - open an order in the direction of a local trend


Recommendations:

1) Test before installing on a real account. The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. For EURUSD currency use PriceSpeed >=20.

2) Use an ECN account with a narrow spread.

3) Use the main Forex currency pairs, the M5 timeframe.
