Speed Surprise is a fully automated expert Advisor that uses a sharp price change as a signal to open a position.
The position opens in the direction of the pulse.
Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism.
There is a money management system-the amount of the opened position increases with the increase of the Deposit, which is calculated automatically.
Input parameter:
Magic - identifier of the position.
HoursFrom - the hour from which the EA starts working .
HoursTo - the hour after which the EA turns off.
Stoploss - the StopLoss level in pips.
Takeprofit - profit level in pips.
FixedLot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled.
UseTrailingStop - use or not use trailing.
TrailingStop - breakeven level in pips.
TrailingGap - the trailing level (price movement at the distance of the number of pips specified in this parameter).
NewTakeProfit - new take profit in pips.
UseMoneyManagment - use or not use the money Manager.
Risk - the percentage of risk from the Deposit, depending on this parameter, the volume of the opened position is calculated.
PriceSpeed - the speed of the price change or the momentum force that the position opening mechanism reacts to.
Sec - Seconds.
MaxSpread - limit on the spread - the position is not opened if the spread is greater than the one specified in this parameter.
UseTrendSignal - open an order in the direction of a local trend
Recommendations:
1) Test before installing on a real account. The EA has default parameters for the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. For EURUSD currency use PriceSpeed >=20.
2) Use an ECN account with a narrow spread.
3) Use the main Forex currency pairs, the M5 timeframe.
