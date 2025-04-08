Mac Undead

Undead Akram Hassan Experts

EA Undead is fully automated bot to generate a stable profit from the volatile FOREX market. This EA will never depend on any indicator. How this EA works? At the very first it will open a Buy order and Sell Order at same time. And by default take profit will be 15 Pips for all orders. Once take profit reaches it will Re-Open that order. If the market goes against any order than it will add more positions, by default 50 Pips away from last open trade. To minimize the draw-down and loss and to b