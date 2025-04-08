Mac Undead
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Undead is fully automated bot to generate a stable profit from the volatile FOREX market.
This EA will never depend on any indicator.
How this EA works?
- At the very first it will open a Buy order and Sell Order at same time. And by default take profit will be 15 Pips for all orders.
- Once take profit reaches it will Re-Open that order.
- If the market goes against any order than it will add more positions, by default 50 Pips away from last open trade.
- To minimize the draw-down and loss and to be stable, there will be positions open on both direction BUY(s) and SELL(s)
USAGE
- To minimize the risk you can use the EA on a cent account. Time-frame doesn't matter.
- Use on a low spread broker that allows hedge.
- Better to use on 20 currency pairs at same time to generate stable profit.
- Use this EA only on Currency Pairs, do not use instruments such as stocks and bonds.
- Withdraw the profit regularly.
And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Default Inputs
- Magic Number, kind of... = 4505 - (Should be unique on each additional chart)
- VolumeSize = 0.10 - (Fixed lot size)
- TakeProfitPips = 15 - (Fixed Take profit level for each trade. In Pip)
- PipsAway = 50 - (Gap distance from each trade. In Pip)