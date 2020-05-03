Todays High and Low
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Todays High and Low
This indicator draws lines at the highest price of the day and at the lowest price of the day. Both lines are ended with labels with the maximum and minimum prices written. Lines and labels are moved according to the chart progress in real time. The indicator works on all chart time intervals. You can change and set colors and shift the chart. The indicator allows you to observe the price movement on the chart and not lose sight of the price maxima and minima achieved.