Todays High and Low

Todays High and Low


This indicator draws lines at the highest price of the day and at the lowest price of the day. Both lines are ended with labels with the maximum and minimum prices written. Lines and labels are moved according to the chart progress in real time. The indicator works on all chart time intervals. You can change and set colors and shift the chart. The indicator allows you to observe the price movement on the chart and not lose sight of the price maxima and minima achieved.
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2 (2)
Indicators
Economic Calendar Viewer This economic events reader is adapted to load data from a csv file. You can prepare the csv file yourself according to this template, you can do it in notepad or csved. The file should normally be named Calendar-MM-DD-YYYY.csv. And contain lines with data column headers according to this example. In the Impact column, i.e. impact on the market depending on the importance of the event, the names accepted from the least important are: None, Low, Medium, High. In columns
FREE
The Bombay Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Bombay Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
FREE
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessi
FREE
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
FREE
Calendar File Converter
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Calendar File Converter This script adapts the csv economic calendar file downloaded from the myfxbook.com portal for use by the Economic Calendar Viewer indicator. This indicator displays on the MT4 chart data about the upcoming current economic event and displays its data. It also notifies you with a sound before the upcoming event time. The read file should be named: - calendar_statement.csv The temporary intermediate file is named: - calendar_statement2.csv The output file is named: - Cale
FREE
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
FREE
The Toronto Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Toronto Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
FREE
The London Stock Exchange Session Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
3 (1)
Indicators
The London Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
FREE
My Account Brokers Details
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
5 (1)
Indicators
My Account Brokers Details This indicator displays the account data and broker terms regarding its operation. For example, broker name, account number, financial leverage, account currency, automatic trading approval, minimum lot, lot step, maximum number of lot, margin call, stop out and many other important data. It is easier to display such data on the chart in one moment with a click of the mouse, than to look for it in the contract or call the broker.
FREE
The Shanghai Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Shanghai Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
FREE
The Tokyo Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Tokyo Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session r
FREE
Current Trade Profit
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
Current Pips and Money Profit This indicator displays the results of the currently open position on the graph. Result in pips and in the invoice currency. Thanks to this, you can enlarge the chart to the entire screen and have control over the result of trading without opening a terminal window which takes a space of a screen. The display positions of this data can be adjusted at the user's discretion and colors also.
FREE
Current Order Take Profit
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Current Order Take Profit this indicator shows settled level of Take profit current opened order. If order Take Profit will be changed it will be shown on screen immediately. The same with pips left to get so as to close the position. If the price will drop beneeth the open order price it will change the color of pips digits left to gain. That is usefull when you change Take profit level by drag the price line using mouse to new level na wykresie.
FREE
Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
FREE
Lots and Take Profit Pips To Get
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
That indicator shows on chart actual amount of lots currently opened position and Take Profit pips numnber and pips left to get. All objects can be placed at any place of chart by user choice. Objects text can be set by user also by writing new text in indicator's parameters window. Each object color can ve set to any color from the palette of colors delivered by MT4 editor.
FREE
The New York Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The New York Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
The Nasdaq Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The NASDAQ Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
My Account Brokers Details List
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
My Account Brokers Details List This script displays the account data and broker terms regarding its operation. For example, broker name, account number, financial leverage, account currency, automatic trading approval, minimum lot, lot step, maximum number of lot, margin call, stop out and many other important data. It is easier to display such data on the chart in one moment with a click of the mouse, than to look for it in the contract or call the broker. Details are printed not on the scree
FREE
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