The New York Stock Exchange Sessions Hours

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This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session rectangle with the elapsing of successive minutes the rectangle fills in steadily with color. Frequently opening the stock market gives a powerful impetus to the forex market and this graphical interface makes it easier to locate this moment. Subsequent rectangles of further parts of the session appear over time and the inscription at the top of the chart window will take up the current session title. After the session, the inscription informs us that the market is closed until the indicated time of the next day. In the first line of the indicator properties you can enter how many days backwards the indicator is to show the windows of previous sessions to check its impact on currency pair quotations. All colors and inscriptions can be determined by yourself. Session hours are recorded in the local time of the place appropriate for a given stock market, however, you must remember to enter the current time difference in your local time due to summer and winter time changes in different countries of the world. By default, the time differences to GMT + 1 are entered.
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Economic Calendar Viewer
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
2 (2)
Indicators
Economic Calendar Viewer This economic events reader is adapted to load data from a csv file. You can prepare the csv file yourself according to this template, you can do it in notepad or csved. The file should normally be named Calendar-MM-DD-YYYY.csv. And contain lines with data column headers according to this example. In the Impact column, i.e. impact on the market depending on the importance of the event, the names accepted from the least important are: None, Low, Medium, High. In columns
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The Bombay Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
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Indicators
The Bombay Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
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The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessi
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Todays High and Low
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
Todays High and Low This indicator draws lines at the highest price of the day and at the lowest price of the day. Both lines are ended with labels with the maximum and minimum prices written. Lines and labels are moved according to the chart progress in real time. The indicator works on all chart time intervals. You can change and set colors and shift the chart. The indicator allows you to observe the price movement on the chart and not lose sight of the price maxima and minima achieved.
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The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
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Calendar File Converter
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Calendar File Converter This script adapts the csv economic calendar file downloaded from the myfxbook.com portal for use by the Economic Calendar Viewer indicator. This indicator displays on the MT4 chart data about the upcoming current economic event and displays its data. It also notifies you with a sound before the upcoming event time. The read file should be named: - calendar_statement.csv The temporary intermediate file is named: - calendar_statement2.csv The output file is named: - Cale
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The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
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The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
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The Toronto Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Toronto Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
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The London Stock Exchange Session Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
3 (1)
Indicators
The London Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
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My Account Brokers Details
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My Account Brokers Details This indicator displays the account data and broker terms regarding its operation. For example, broker name, account number, financial leverage, account currency, automatic trading approval, minimum lot, lot step, maximum number of lot, margin call, stop out and many other important data. It is easier to display such data on the chart in one moment with a click of the mouse, than to look for it in the contract or call the broker.
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The Shanghai Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The Shanghai Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
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The Tokyo Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
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Indicators
The Tokyo Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session r
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Current Trade Profit
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
Current Pips and Money Profit This indicator displays the results of the currently open position on the graph. Result in pips and in the invoice currency. Thanks to this, you can enlarge the chart to the entire screen and have control over the result of trading without opening a terminal window which takes a space of a screen. The display positions of this data can be adjusted at the user's discretion and colors also.
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Current Order Take Profit
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Current Order Take Profit this indicator shows settled level of Take profit current opened order. If order Take Profit will be changed it will be shown on screen immediately. The same with pips left to get so as to close the position. If the price will drop beneeth the open order price it will change the color of pips digits left to gain. That is usefull when you change Take profit level by drag the price line using mouse to new level na wykresie.
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Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
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Lots and Take Profit Pips To Get
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
That indicator shows on chart actual amount of lots currently opened position and Take Profit pips numnber and pips left to get. All objects can be placed at any place of chart by user choice. Objects text can be set by user also by writing new text in indicator's parameters window. Each object color can ve set to any color from the palette of colors delivered by MT4 editor.
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The Nasdaq Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicators
The NASDAQ Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the session
My Account Brokers Details List
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
My Account Brokers Details List This script displays the account data and broker terms regarding its operation. For example, broker name, account number, financial leverage, account currency, automatic trading approval, minimum lot, lot step, maximum number of lot, margin call, stop out and many other important data. It is easier to display such data on the chart in one moment with a click of the mouse, than to look for it in the contract or call the broker. Details are printed not on the scree
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