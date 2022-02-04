PlugnTrade Si

Plug’n’Trade Si is a trading robot with a minimum amount of input parameters. The robot is designed for trading the USD futures contract (Si) on FORTS.

Plug’n’Trade applies technical indicators for a mathematical analysis of the price movement. The EA automatically sets the stop loss level, moves SL to breakeven and takes profit. Plug’n’Trade works on the M15 chart. All computations are performed when a new candle forms.

This robot does not require optimization and is easy to use.





Instructions and Recommendations

Plug’n’Trade should be running on a valid Si contract with the M15 period. The robot performs all calculations when a new candle forms. Therefore, the robot should be enabled before each new candle forms.

The robot does not change the contract automatically. Therefore, close a trade on an expiring contract and launch the robot on a new one.

I recommend launching a robot on a virtual MetaTrader server not to miss entry or exit points which is most important when the robot takes profit.





Parameters