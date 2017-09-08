PreMarket Calculations
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays useful trading information on the chart for futures contracts such as:
- Average daily volatility with adjustable period of time.
- Optimal volume to trade depending on percentage of account balance you use. The percentage can be adjusted.
- Optimal stop loss depending on your maximum risk per trade considering percentage of account balance you use.
- Initial margin for the contract.
- Tick value for the contract.
The indicator has an ability to display dynamic daily volatility levels on the chart.
Parameters
- Text Color – color of text information displayed on the chart
- Font Size – size of text information displayed on the chart
- Days, Average daily volatility is calculated over
- Percentage of account balance to use to calculate volume
- Stop-Loss percentage – maximum risk per trade
- Display average daily volatility levels on the chart – on/off
- Color of volatility levels
- Display contract information: Initial Margin, Tick Value – on/off