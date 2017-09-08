PreMarket Calculations

Level Alert Alfred Mirzasalikhov Indicators

If you are using horizontal levels, trend lines or equidistant channels, then this indicator will help you. You do not have to watch charts all the time. Just draw channels and lines and when the price will come close to it, the alert will notify you. You can use as many horizontal levels, trend lines, equidistant channels as you need. There is an option to alert only certain levels on the chart. The indicator is really easy to use. It has a switch button to turn it on and off any time. For bett