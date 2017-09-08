PreMarket Calculations

The indicator displays useful trading information on the chart for futures contracts such as:

  1. Average daily volatility with adjustable period of time.
  2. Optimal volume to trade depending on percentage of account balance you use. The percentage can be adjusted.
  3. Optimal stop loss depending on your maximum risk per trade considering percentage of account balance you use.
  4. Initial margin for the contract.
  5. Tick value for the contract.

The indicator has an ability to display dynamic daily volatility levels on the chart.


Parameters

  • Text Color – color of text information displayed on the chart
  • Font Size – size of text information displayed on the chart
  • Days, Average daily volatility is calculated over
  • Percentage of account balance to use to calculate volume
  • Stop-Loss percentage – maximum risk per trade
  • Display average daily volatility levels on the chart – on/off
  • Color of volatility levels
  • Display contract information: Initial Margin, Tick Value – on/off
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Level Alert
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Indicators
If you are using horizontal levels, trend lines or equidistant channels, then this indicator will help you. You do not have to watch charts all the time. Just draw channels and lines and when the price will come close to it, the alert will notify you. You can use as many horizontal levels, trend lines, equidistant channels as you need. There is an option to alert only certain levels on the chart. The indicator is really easy to use. It has a switch button to turn it on and off any time. For bett
PlugnTrade BR
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Experts
Plug’n’Trade BR is an Expert Advisor with a minimum number of input parameters. The robot is designed for trading the Brent oil futures contract (BR) on FORTS derivatives market. Plug’n’Trade trades using unique technical indicators, which perform mathematical analysis of the price movement. The EA automatically sets the optimal stop loss and take profit. Plug’n’Trade works on M30 chart. All computations are performed when a new candle forms. This robot does not require optimization and is easy
PlugnTrade Si
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Experts
Plug’n’Trade Si is a trading robot with a minimum amount of input parameters. The robot is designed for trading the USD futures contract (Si) on FORTS. Plug’n’Trade applies technical indicators for a mathematical analysis of the price movement. The EA automatically sets the stop loss level, moves SL to breakeven and takes profit. Plug’n’Trade works on the M15 chart. All computations are performed when a new candle forms. This robot does not require optimization and is easy to use. Instructions
Lomb Periodogram
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Indicators
The Lomb algorithm is designed to find the dominant cycle length in noisy data. It is used commonly in the field of astronomy and is very good at extracting cycle out of really noisy data sets. The Lomb phase plot is very similar to the Stochastics indicator. It has two threshold levels. When it crosses above the lower level it’s a buy signal. When it crosses the upper level it’s a sell signal. This is cycle-based indicator, the nicer waves look, the better the signal. Caution Also It’s really i
Nine Five Count
Alfred Mirzasalikhov
Indicators
The 9-5 Count is designed to track a very powerful cycle that runs through all freely traded markets. This is not a time cycle but a price cycle. The time spent between two points is not as important as the price traveled between them. The 9-5 Count is called that because one complete upward cycle consists of measurement of 9 units plus 5 units of cycle time.   This tool takes into account price and pattern together, so it’s more than just a simple cycle. The 9-5 theory classifies market movemen
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