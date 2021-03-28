FractalZones

This indicator draws trading zones based on fractals from higher periods, which simplifies trading by levels.





This indicator draws two types of trading zones on one chart.





For example, if the current period is H1, then trading zones will be searched for by fractals from H4 and D1.





In the standard settings, fractal zones from H4 will be drawn in yellow, and from D1 - in green.





When zones are superimposed, colors are mixed at the intersection of zones. I don’t know how to fix this at the moment.





The principle of searching for fractal zones





The zones are found by fractals. During the enumeration of fractals, fractal zones are found. When checking the next fractal, it is checked whether this zone already exists or not. If this zone does not exist, a new zone is created. The height of the zone is determined by the height of the shadow of the fractal candle. If the height of the zone is too small, it increases to the minimum height.





Principle of displaying fractal zones





For each period, there is a search for fractal zones from older periods: Period

Search for younger zones

Search for older zones

H1 H4 D1 H4 D1 W1 D1 W1 MN1 W1 MN1 -



Description of parameters





In the settings, you can change the following parameters:





Level color

Zone color from the next period

Zone color from the older period

Text color

Text size

For how many bars to search for fractal zones

Show zone rating

Show zones of older periods

Minimum height for each zone

Object name prefix Zone rating





I don't know how much rating is needed. This is still an experiment. By zone rating, I mean how many fractals touched the fractal zone. If there is no need for this, I will remove the rating.















