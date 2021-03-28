FractalZones

4.58
This indicator draws trading zones based on fractals from higher periods, which simplifies trading by levels.

This indicator draws two types of trading zones on one chart.

For example, if the current period is H1, then trading zones will be searched for by fractals from H4 and D1.

In the standard settings, fractal zones from H4 will be drawn in yellow, and from D1 - in green.

When zones are superimposed, colors are mixed at the intersection of zones. I don’t know how to fix this at the moment.

The principle of searching for fractal zones

The zones are found by fractals. During the enumeration of fractals, fractal zones are found. When checking the next fractal, it is checked whether this zone already exists or not. If this zone does not exist, a new zone is created. The height of the zone is determined by the height of the shadow of the fractal candle. If the height of the zone is too small, it increases to the minimum height.

Principle of displaying fractal zones

For each period, there is a search for fractal zones from older periods:

Period
 Search for younger zones
Search for older zones
H1 H4 D1
H4 D1 W1
D1 W1 MN1
W1 MN1 -


Description of parameters

In the settings, you can change the following parameters:

  • Level color
  • Zone color from the next period
  • Zone color from the older period
  • Text color
  • Text size
  • For how many bars to search for fractal zones
  • Show zone rating
  • Show zones of older periods
  • Minimum height for each zone
  • Object name prefix
Zone rating

I don't know how much rating is needed. This is still an experiment. By zone rating, I mean how many fractals touched the fractal zone. If there is no need for this, I will remove the rating.





Reviews 23
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 11:45 
 

very good 👍

Antonio Mazzilli
60
Antonio Mazzilli 2024.06.12 14:14 
 

ottimo indicatore, bisogna usare il traduttore per capire le istruzioni, ma funziona alla grande

65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.03 09:15 
 

muy bueno, muchas gracias

Recommended products
Moving Average Retracement Boundaries
Siyabonga Sandile Khanyile
Indicators
Indicator details The Moving Average Retracement Boundaries(M.A.R.B) shows the average retracement level above or below the given moving average.It shows the first upper boundary (which is the average retracement above the moving average ),the second upper boundary (which is double the first upper boundary),the first lower boundary (which is the average retracement below the moving average) and the second lower boundary (which is double the first lower boundary). How to use it 1.It can be used
FREE
Three Pushes MT5
Ivan Grancay
Indicators
Three Pushes Free: Precision Price Action Strategy ️ IMPORTANT: This free version is restricted to the AUDUSD pair and the H1  timeframe only. Trading is not about finding a "holy grail", it is about identifying repeatable market psychology.   Three Pushes Free   is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify the classic "Three Pushes" exhaustion pattern with institutional-grade filter Unlike basic indicators that only look at price, this tool integrates   Volume, Momentum, and
FREE
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.87 (70)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (7)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
VolStop
Clayton Prickett
Indicators
The VolStop Adaptive Volatility-Based Trailing Stop Indicator for MT5 VolStop is a precision volatility-stop indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want to stay in winning trades longer and exit with discipline. Instead of fixed pips or moving averages, VolStop dynamically tracks price action with ATR-based bands, automatically adapting to market turbulence. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Stops – Calculates a dynamic trailing stop using ATR and a user-set multiplier to match changi
FREE
KennedyAdaptiveBaseline
Ryan Paul Kennedy
5 (1)
Indicators
KAB: A Better Baseline. KAB is an adaptive trend filter designed to track directional movement while actively suppressing abnormal volatility and noise. It behaves like a dynamic moving baseline that automatically adjusts responsiveness to changing market conditions. Unlike fixed moving averages, KAB continuously modifies its internal smoothing rate based on volatility and directional efficiency. The result is a line that tightens during strong trends and stabilizes during unstable or chaotic pr
FREE
TransitX1
TRANSITBK98
5 (1)
Indicators
TransitX1 indicator is very useful, with unlimited signals and works on all the timeframes and all the piers. TransitX1 draws two trend lines very short trendlines (+/-20 bars) which can be considered as support and resistance. The support is in red trendline and the resistance is in green trendline. TransitX1 gives buying and selling signals, with only 3 being previous signals and the 4th one being the current signal. Buying signals are in green arrows and are always on the support trendline an
FREE
Alpha Pointer MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
5 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Pointer Indicator is a non-repainting adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines a momentum-driven CCI selector with ATR-displaced bands above and below price to produce a single trend line that ratchets in one direction during bullish regimes and the opposite direction during bearish regimes. The line is mint-green when the latched direction is up and red when it is down, giving an immediate visual read on the dominant regime. Direction changes are anchored with up or down arr
FREE
ADX by AV
Alexey Viktorov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
This is an unusual representation of the Average Directional Movement Index. The indicator has been developed at the request of a trader and for the purposes of learning the development of indicators in MQL5. The line shows the same as the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX); The upward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is above -DI; The downward histogram shows the difference between +DI and -DI, when +DI is below -DI.
FREE
ROMAN5 Fractals TS Indicator
Anton Nel
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Fractals indicator. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. Line = Trailing Stop. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatically move the Stop Loss and includ
FREE
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
TideMarkets Basic Highs and Lows NY London Tokyo
Roberto De Aragao
Indicators
TideMarks Basic — Session Highs & Lows (NY, London, Tokyo) This is the free version of TideMarks. It displays today's session highs and lows for Tokyo, London and New York with no configuration required — just add it to your chart and it works. The full version adds: On-chart toggle buttons per session Open-Close range lines Session candle coloring with directional tick marks Two fully customisable extra sessions Extend lines as live support and resistance Full alert suite (8 alert types) Config
FREE
Rsi Engulfing Bar Alert V2
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
RSI Condition: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions. Candlestick Pattern: It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles: The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bullish) The previous candle (2) closes lower than it opens (bearish) The current candle's close is below the high of the previous candle Price Action: The alert also checks that the current
FREE
PFKBreakOut
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator displays breakouts on Point-And-Figure-like or Kagi-like custom symbol charts, generated by special expert advisers, such as PointFigureKagiCharts . This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with time-invariant bars which are multiples of a predefined box size). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts. The breakouts in up or down direction are marked by arrows. The breakout price is found at crossing of one of imaginary lines of
FREE
Save Chart
Nico Deuscher
Indicators
This indicator saves the chart as a template when you change the symbol. It also loads the template from the new symbol. Therefore you are able to save all objects that you have drawn on the chart. It is an addition to the Watchlist Indicator. How to use it: - Pull the indicator to the chart - The first parameter defines which timeframes are saved into one file. An example: If you do not want to see a drawn object (e.g. line) from D1 in M1 you need to specify the timeframes. - The default valu
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
Zigzag Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (5)
Indicators
本指标 基于 Zigzag 基础上... 增加了: 1.增加了箭头指示,使图表更鲜明 2.增加了价格显示,使大家更清楚的看清价格. 3.增加了报警等设置,可以支持邮件发送 原指标特性: 1.基本的波段指标构型. 2.最近的2个ZIGZAG点不具有稳定性,随着行情而改变,(就是网友所说的未来函数) 3.原指标适合分析历史拐点,波段特性,对于价格波动有一定的指导性. Zigzag的使用方法一 丈量一段行情的起点和终点 （1）用ZigZag标注的折点作为起点和终点之后，行情的走势方向就被确立了（空头趋势）； （2）根据道氏理论的逻辑，行情会按照波峰浪谷的锯齿形运行，行情确立之后会走回撤行情，回撤的过程中ZigZag会再次形成折点，就是回撤点； （3）在回撤点选择机会进场，等待行情再次启动，止损可以放到回撤的高点。 一套交易系统基本的框架就建立起来了。 Zigzag的使用方法二 作为画趋势线的连接点 趋势线是很常见的技术指标，在技术分析中被广泛地使用。 但一直以来趋势线在实战中都存在一个BUG，那就是难以保证划线的一致性。 在图表上有很多的高低点，到底该连接哪一个呢？不同的书上画趋势线的方法
FREE
MACD With SL TP Reading
Maris Zujevs
Indicators
Unlock Consistent Results with the MACD Indicator Across Multiple Markets Experience the power of our advanced MACD indicator, designed to deliver reliable buy and sell signals on a wide range of trading pairs and timeframes. Whether you trade forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, our indicator adapts seamlessly to your strategy. Multi-Chart Compatibility: The MACD indicator works effortlessly across various currency pairs, stocks, and assets, providing clear entry and exit signals on every chart.
FREE
ADX Channel Indicator
Alexander Nikolaev
4.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator forms a channel based on the readings of the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator, displays and informs the trader of a price reversal at the boundaries of this channel, and can also report when the price touches the channel boundaries. It also draws additional dotted lines, which depend on the readings of the + DI and -DI of the ADX indicator. It also has an option for filtering signals depending on the readings of the stochastic. The channel drawn by this indicato
FREE
ROMAN5 BollingerBands TS Indicator
Anton Nel
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. Line = Trailing Stop. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatically move the Stop Loss and
FREE
Celestial Whisper
Denis Savciuc
Indicators
Celestial Whisper In the constant noise of the financial markets, clarity is a rare asset.   Celestial Whisper   is a trading indicator designed to help you navigate market volatility with confidence. Built on the philosophy of filtering out false movements, it focuses on the underlying momentum to deliver clear and timely visual signals. Rather than overloading your chart with complex data points, Celestial Whisper acts as a silent guide. It analyzes price action behind the scenes, identifying
FREE
Spread Monitor MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a usefull utility for monitoring spread and also for recording informations to a file. (Files will be placed into "Common\Files\Spread Monitor"). There is the possibility to let the indicator calculate high/low into the past thanks to downloading ticks. (It's a slow and approsimate thing! The best way to use it is to attach to a chart and let it recording spread in real time). There is also a buffer with the average of spread in latest X periods. Easy and effective.
FREE
BKT ZeroFlow
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT ZeroFlow A multi-timeframe trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines a Zero Lag EMA with ATR volatility bands to identify trend direction across five timeframes simultaneously. BKT ZeroFlow is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It applies a Zero Lag EMA smoothed by ATR-based volatility bands to determine whether the market is in a bullish or bearish phase. Trend-flip arrows mark the moment price crosses the band boundary, while entry arrows appear on pullbacks within the conf
FREE
MovingAverageIndicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
4 (2)
Indicators
this Moving Average indicator is like no other, making trading easier for you,the settings are preset and can't be changed but don't let that stop you because it's highly accurate. If the candle closes above the line you enter buys and below then you go for sells, this is build to help beginner traders on their journey to becoming profitable Easy and quick to understand
FREE
TransitGhost
TRANSITBK98
5 (2)
Indicators
TransitGhost Signal indicator, this is one of my best forex trading strategy. The strategy is based on the simple moving average cross, 5 SMA AND 200 SMA of which take a longer time to cross. Whenever the is a cross between the 5 SMA and 200 SMA a signal will be given, when the 5 SMA cross the 200 SMA to the upside ,a buying arrow will appear on chart, and push notification(alert) "Buy now, use proper risk management" will be sent on both the MT5 PC and mobile app, and when the 5 SMA cross the 2
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fib
FREE
Directional Impulse
Ebuka Francis Obiakor
Indicators
Directional Impulse  One formula. Every candle. Instantly legible. Most indicators tell you where price is or how fast it's moving. Directional Impulse tells you something different: who won this candle, and by how much. Built on an original formula — X = (2C − H − L) × (H − L) & X = (C − O) x (H − L) — it multiplies directional bias by the bar's full range rather than normalising it away like every preceding indicator in this lineage. The result is a signed energy measure for each bar that ca
FREE
Haven Bar Replay
Maksim Tarutin
5 (1)
Indicators
Haven Bar Replay — Your Personal Trading Simulator Introducing   Haven Bar Replay   – a professional simulator for manual trading and strategy testing. It transforms your MT5 chart into a historical player, allowing you to live through months of market movements in just a minutes. Check out my other products ->  CLICK HERE . Do you want to learn how to trade profitably but aren't ready to wait hours for setups to form? This tool is designed for you. Train your eyes, test hypotheses, and hone yo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
More from author
FractalZones RUS
GEORGI ANIKIN
5 (1)
Indicators
Данный индикатор рисует торговые зоны по фракталам со старших периодов, что упрощает торговлю по уровням. На одном графике данный индикатор рисует два типа торговых зон. Например если текущий период - H1, то торговые зоны будут искаться по фракталам с H4 и с D1. В стандартных настройках фрактальные зоны с H4 будут рисоваться желтым цветом, а с D1 - зеленым. При наложении зон, происходит смешивание цветов в месте пересечения зон. Как данную вещь поправить, я не знаю в данный момент. Принцип пои
FREE
TrailingStopByStep
GEORGI ANIKIN
2 (1)
Utilities
Данный советник автоматически переносит SL в зону безубытка, и по мере увеличения текущей прибыли переносит SL все выше. В отличие от стандартного трейлингстопа, этот автоматически работает со всеми открытыми позициями, которые открыты у текущего символа. Так же если выставлен флаг автоматически выставлять SL, то в случае пустого SL, автоматически выставит его.
FREE
Filter:
EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.08 19:02 
 

não funciono, o indicador não aparece na tela.

Craig1984
87
Craig1984 2025.02.25 00:27 
 

Great indicator indeed l must say, 5 star for, only if the Author can provide its source code

Diego Alejandro Guzman
1618
Diego Alejandro Guzman 2024.10.13 03:54 
 

ES UNO DE LOS MEJORES DESARROLLOS QUE HE PROBADO PARA INDICES SINTETICOS DE EL BROKER DERIV . POR FAVOR ¿ME PUEDES FACILITAL UN INSTRCTIVO DE COMO UTILIZAR 100% LAS ZONAS PARA TENER MAS EFECTIVIDAD EN MIS TRADES ?

GEORGI ANIKIN
17292
Reply from developer GEORGI ANIKIN 2024.10.13 22:56
Вся инструкция в описании есть.
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 11:45 
 

very good 👍

Antonio Mazzilli
60
Antonio Mazzilli 2024.06.12 14:14 
 

ottimo indicatore, bisogna usare il traduttore per capire le istruzioni, ma funziona alla grande

65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.03 09:15 
 

muy bueno, muchas gracias

09122017109
86
09122017109 2024.01.17 23:18 
 

хороший

josemb09
34
josemb09 2022.11.04 17:42 
 

Muito bom!!

Noah Dalon
18
Noah Dalon 2022.11.03 15:41 
 

can you do a version of this for ninja trader 8 it will be great brother

henri125
56
henri125 2022.11.03 04:58 
 

bom

khuram.khawaja
77
khuram.khawaja 2022.10.24 22:02 
 

I like this indicator, I think best indicator for support and resestence so far. why it is not available for MT4?

ludbri
24
ludbri 2022.10.15 10:31 
 

molto buono

charles cash
31
charles cash 2022.08.25 15:30 
 

best support n resistance indicator

seva41seva
17
seva41seva 2022.08.05 19:38 
 

Супер!

Saleh222
65
Saleh222 2022.07.18 06:25 
 

Please put it for mt4 too Поставьте пожалуйста и для мт4 тоже

Sergioxpinvestimentos
24
Sergioxpinvestimentos 2022.06.24 23:26 
 

Fazendo testes em todos, são indicadores muito bons, estou gostando e aprendendo a usar o MT5. Obrigado a todos os colaboradores desta incrível plataforma.

Urij Poplavskij
593
Urij Poplavskij 2022.05.08 01:21 
 

Хорошо смотрится на графиках, удобен в понимании, при этом бесплатный)) 5 звёзд однозначно!

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.04.01 01:50 
 

I REALLY want to use this indicator but I cannot read anything he writes?

Isaac Wanasolo
622
Isaac Wanasolo 2022.03.16 13:36 
 

I love it, can you make one for MT4?

Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel
344
Jaydeep Jaganbhai Patel 2022.02.19 08:13 
 

Good...

12
Reply to review