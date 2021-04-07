Save Chart

This indicator saves the chart as a template when you change the symbol. It also loads the template from the new symbol. Therefore you are able to save all objects that you have drawn on the chart.

It is an addition to the Watchlist Indicator.


How to use it:

- Pull the indicator to the chart

- The first parameter defines which timeframes are saved into one file. An example: If you do not want to see a drawn object (e.g. line) from D1 in M1 you need to specify the timeframes.

- The default value is 0;1800;86400;99999999 what means:

- The first savefile contains all timeframes from 0s - 1799s, the second file contains all timeframes from 1800s - 86399s (M30 to <D1) and the third file contains everythin >=D1

- The minimum setting (if you want to save everythin in one file) is 0;99999999

- The parameter "diversification" separates the created files. Only charts that were saved with the same parameter are loaded when you change the symbol (in nearly all cases you will use the default value)



Limits of the indicator:

- It saves the chart as a template! That means if you change the chart settings (for example the background color) it is not updated in all of the saved files and will reset after you load a new chart.

- But you can reset it. Just go to your Metatrader Folder --> MQL5 --> Files. It is the folder where all charts are saved. You can just delete the files from a specific symbol or the whole folder to reset all saves.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Nico Deuscher
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Indicator to create and manage your own watchlists. It allows you to load one symbol to multiple charts with just one click. There is an addon to save objects from drawings (lines, fibos etc.) and load when the symbol is changed. Functions Supports Multi-Timeframe-Usage Load one symbols to multiple charts with just one click Automatically created list with all tradeable symbols Custom watchlists can be created Symbols can be added and deleted from the created watchlists Sortfunction to sort a
Trendicator
Nico Deuscher
Indicators
Functions Analyzes the current market trend Displays a numbering system based on trend structure (see below) Colors the chart background depending on trend direction Displays the ZigZag indicator Display Fibonacci Retracement with custom defined levels at the lates corrective trend movement Display Fibonacci Expansions with custom defined levels at the latest progressive trend movement Buffers for all relevant Trend parameters so EAs can access the trend information Background Information The
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