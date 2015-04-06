PROFIT XX

FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT)

This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more.

The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 5 minutes time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 5 min chart.

The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lot size and profitfactor is at the default position, see table below and change lot, profit factor based on your deposit.

This EA is meant for quick results, therefore it is recommended to keep withdrawing profits if you invested low balance.

The EA has a variety of options, can be used to trade a single trade by choosing Singletrade == True in the settings.

TRADE THE WAY YOU LIKE.

MINIMUM SETTINGS

Deposit Lot Profitfactor Timeframe 1000 0.01 0.01 5 10000 0.1 0.1 5 50000 0.1 0.1 5

Recommended 1000USD upwards for 0.01 Lot and profit-factor 0.1





DEFAULT SETTINGS

Deposit 5000 USD for 0.1 lotsize

Profit factor = 0,1

Leverage 1:100

Timeframe is 5min





The EA open the first trade based on the moving average cross, and has a variety of options in closing the trades.

Will close a winning trades if both sell and buy orders are equal.

Will close all trades if equity has reached the profit level as calculated by your profit factor.

Will close trades via trailing stops if set.

If the first trade is lossing, the EA will open anaother trade (Martingale) up to 6 Trades.

TAKE PROFIT, STOPLOSS AND TRAILING STOPS

The Takeprofit = 0

the Trailing Stop = 0

The Stoploss - 0

You can set the stoploss and the Take profit to your desired level But NOTE SETTING A STOP-LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT DEACTIVATE ALL OTHER FEATURES. (More specifically the stoploss).

if you are have chosen a single trade == true, use the trailing , take profit for best results

I wish the best as you use this EA.





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– Trading derivative products such as foreign exchange, spread betting, commodity future CFDs on margin carries a high level of

, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. ... Do not

any money you cannot afford to lose

RISK WARNINGDisclaimerriskrisk











