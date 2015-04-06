Profit XX

PROFIT XX   

FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT)

  • This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more.
  • The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 5 minutes time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 5 min chart. 
  • The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lot size and profitfactor is at the default position, see table below and change lot, profit factor based on your deposit. 
  • This EA is meant for quick results, therefore it is recommended to keep withdrawing profits if you invested low balance. 
  • The EA has a variety of options, can be used to trade a single trade by choosing Singletrade == True in  the settings. 
  • TRADE THE WAY YOU LIKE. 

MINIMUM SETTINGS 

Deposit Lot Profitfactor Timeframe
1000 0.01 0.01 5
10000 0.1 0.1 5
50000 0.1 0.1 5

Recommended 1000USD upwards for 0.01 Lot and profit-factor 0.1


DEFAULT SETTINGS 

Deposit 5000 USD for 0.1 lotsize 

Profit factor = 0,1

Leverage 1:100

Timeframe is 5min 


  • The EA open the first trade based on the moving average cross, and has a variety of options in closing the trades. 
  • Will close a winning trades if both sell and buy orders are equal. 
  • Will close all trades if equity has reached the profit level as calculated by your profit factor. 
  • Will close trades via trailing stops if set.  
  • If the first trade is lossing, the EA will open anaother trade (Martingale) up to 6 Trades. 

TAKE PROFIT, STOPLOSS AND TRAILING STOPS

  • The Takeprofit = 0
  • the Trailing Stop = 0 
  • The Stoploss - 0 
  • You can set the stoploss and the Take profit to your desired level But NOTE  SETTING A STOP-LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT DEACTIVATE ALL OTHER FEATURES. (More specifically the stoploss). 
  • if you are have chosen a single trade == true, use the trailing , take profit for best results 

I wish the best as you use this EA. 


RISK WARNING. Disclaimer – Trading derivative products such as foreign exchange, spread betting, commodity future CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. ... Do not risk any money you cannot afford to lose




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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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TR Smart EA
FRANCE VUSUMUZI NYAWO
Experts
TR Smart 3.0   FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT ) This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more. The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 15 min time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 15 min chart.  The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lo
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