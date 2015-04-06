TR Smart EA

TR Smart 3.0

FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT)

This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more.

The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 15 min time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 15 min chart.

The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lot size and profitfactor is at the default position, see table below and change lot, profit factor based on your deposit.

MINIMUM SETTINGS

Deposit Lot Profitfactor Timeframe 100 0.01 0.002 15 1000 0.01 0.02 15 10000 0.1 0.02 15 50000 0.1 0.002 15

Recommended 500USD upwards for 0.01 Lot and profitfactor 0.002.

for 1000





DEFAULT SETTINGS

Deposit 10 000 USD for 0.1 lotsize

Profit factor = 0,02

Leverage 1:100

Timeframe is 15 min





The EA open the first trade based on the moving average cross, and close on the first trade by the moving average cross or minimum profit. you will see that if a single trade is open, it wont close before the 60 SMA crosses 200 SMA. and if the fisrt trade is winning and suddenly changes direction, the EA will close the trade at minimum profit.

If the first trade is lossing, the EA will open anaother trade (Martingale) up to 6 Trades.



TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS

The Takeprofit = 0

The Stoploss - 0

You can set the stoploss and the Take profit to your desired level But NOTE SETTING A STOP-LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT DEACTIVATE ALL OTHER FEATURES. (More specifically the stoploss). a little trust to the EA might work,

I wish the best as you use this EA.





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– Trading derivative products such as foreign exchange, spread betting, commodity future CFDs on margin carries a high level of

, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. ... Do not

any money you cannot afford to lose

RISK WARNINGDisclaimerriskrisk











