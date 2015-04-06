TR Smart EA

TR Smart 3.0  

FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT)

  • This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more.
  • The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 15 min time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 15 min chart. 
  • The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lot size and profitfactor is at the default position, see table below and change lot, profit factor based on your deposit. 

MINIMUM SETTINGS 

Deposit Lot Profitfactor Timeframe
100 0.01 0.002 15
1000 0.01 0.02 15
10000 0.1 0.02 15
50000 0.1 0.002 15

Recommended 500USD upwards for 0.01 Lot and profitfactor 0.002. 

for 1000


DEFAULT SETTINGS 

Deposit 10 000 USD for 0.1 lotsize 

Profit factor = 0,02

Leverage 1:100

Timeframe is 15 min 


  • The EA open the first trade based on the moving average cross, and close on the first trade by the moving average cross or minimum profit. you will see that if a single trade is open, it wont close before the 60 SMA crosses 200 SMA. and if the fisrt trade is winning and suddenly changes direction, the EA will close the trade at minimum profit. 
  • If the first trade is lossing, the EA will open anaother trade (Martingale) up to 6 Trades. 


TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS 

  • The Takeprofit = 0
  • The Stoploss - 0 
  • You can set the stoploss and the Take profit to your desired level But NOTE  SETTING A STOP-LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT DEACTIVATE ALL OTHER FEATURES. (More specifically the stoploss). a little trust to the EA might work,

I wish the best as you use this EA. 


RISK WARNING. Disclaimer – Trading derivative products such as foreign exchange, spread betting, commodity future CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. ... Do not risk any money you cannot afford to lose




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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Profit XX
FRANCE VUSUMUZI NYAWO
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PROFIT XX    FULLY AUTOMATED EA (ROBOT ) This is a trend EA, Works on all symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP ) and many more. The EA works on all time frames (1m, 5m, 15m, 30m, IHR, 4HR, Weekly, Daily). but for best results 5 minutes time frame is recommended, The default settings are set best for 5 min chart.  The EA is a combination of 200 SMA, 60SMA, 10SMA and 8RSI. the 200 SMA & 60 SMA gives a signal to open trades and the 10 SMA is closing single winning trades. The lo
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