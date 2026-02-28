Stealth Sar Alert

Parabolic SAR Alert – Adaptive Trend Reversal Indicator

An upgraded Parabolic SAR with intelligent flip detection and smart volatility control.

This indicator detects confirmed SAR reversals (true trend flips) and provides real-time alerts via popup, push notification, or email. Built-in ATR-based auto adjustment dynamically adapts the SAR Step and Maximum settings to current market volatility.

Optional features include:

• ATR volatility filter (reduces chop)

• EMA trend confirmation

• Confirmation candle mode

• Alert cooldown system (anti-spam)

• Clean bullish/bearish dot display

• Optional flip arrows

Designed for intraday and higher timeframes, Parabolic SAR Alert helps filter false signals and deliver cleaner, more reliable trend reversals.

Trade smarter with adaptive SAR precision.