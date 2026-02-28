Stealth Sar Alert

Parabolic SAR Alert – Adaptive Trend Reversal Indicator

An upgraded Parabolic SAR with intelligent flip detection and smart volatility control.

This indicator detects confirmed SAR reversals (true trend flips) and provides real-time alerts via popup, push notification, or email. Built-in ATR-based auto adjustment dynamically adapts the SAR Step and Maximum settings to current market volatility.

Optional features include:

• ATR volatility filter (reduces chop)
• EMA trend confirmation
• Confirmation candle mode
• Alert cooldown system (anti-spam)
• Clean bullish/bearish dot display
• Optional flip arrows

Designed for intraday and higher timeframes, Parabolic SAR Alert helps filter false signals and deliver cleaner, more reliable trend reversals.

Trade smarter with adaptive SAR precision.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MT4 Discord Utility gives traders a clean, reliable way to send live trade activity straight from MetaTrader 4 to Discord. It turns raw platform data into easy-to-read alerts, basket updates, daily summaries, and account snapshots, all from one lightweight utility. Built for traders who want better visibility and faster communication, it can report new baskets, stack adds, active positions, weekly and monthly summaries, and on-demand account status with simple chart buttons. Perfect for private
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