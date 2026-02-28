Stealth Sar Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 28 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Parabolic SAR Alert – Adaptive Trend Reversal Indicator
An upgraded Parabolic SAR with intelligent flip detection and smart volatility control.
This indicator detects confirmed SAR reversals (true trend flips) and provides real-time alerts via popup, push notification, or email. Built-in ATR-based auto adjustment dynamically adapts the SAR Step and Maximum settings to current market volatility.
Optional features include:
• ATR volatility filter (reduces chop)
• EMA trend confirmation
• Confirmation candle mode
• Alert cooldown system (anti-spam)
• Clean bullish/bearish dot display
• Optional flip arrows
Designed for intraday and higher timeframes, Parabolic SAR Alert helps filter false signals and deliver cleaner, more reliable trend reversals.
Trade smarter with adaptive SAR precision.