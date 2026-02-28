Stealth Eliiot Oscillator

Elliott Wave Oscillator (EWO) – Smart Momentum & Wave Detection

An enhanced Elliott Wave Oscillator designed for cleaner momentum signals and intelligent alerts.

This upgraded version detects zero-cross reversals, momentum shifts, and strength expansions while filtering out market noise. Built-in ATR-based auto thresholds adapt dynamically to volatility, making it effective across Forex, indices, metals, and multiple timeframes.

Features include:

• Zero-cross reversal alerts

• Momentum slope shift detection

• Auto ATR-based strength thresholds

• Optional EMA trend filter

• Push, popup, and email alerts

• 10-bar cooldown (anti-spam logic)

• Clean dual-color histogram display

Ideal for identifying emerging waves, momentum transitions, and trend acceleration with reduced false signals.

Trade momentum with structure and precision.