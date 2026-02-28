Stealth Eliiot Oscillator

Elliott Wave Oscillator (EWO) – Smart Momentum & Wave Detection

An enhanced Elliott Wave Oscillator designed for cleaner momentum signals and intelligent alerts.

This upgraded version detects zero-cross reversals, momentum shifts, and strength expansions while filtering out market noise. Built-in ATR-based auto thresholds adapt dynamically to volatility, making it effective across Forex, indices, metals, and multiple timeframes.

Features include:

• Zero-cross reversal alerts
• Momentum slope shift detection
• Auto ATR-based strength thresholds
• Optional EMA trend filter
• Push, popup, and email alerts
• 10-bar cooldown (anti-spam logic)
• Clean dual-color histogram display

Ideal for identifying emerging waves, momentum transitions, and trend acceleration with reduced false signals.

Trade momentum with structure and precision.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Stealth Chop
Kyle Travis Mowery
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Chop Zone Indicator Analysis Market Information Used: Series array that contains close prices for each bar Indicator Curves created: Implements a curve of type DRAW_HISTOGRAM Indicators Used: Indicator of the average true range Other Features: Works well with RSI and %R overlays,  customization  for wider or smaller ranges. Uses color coding for trend highlighting.
Stealth Sar Alert
Kyle Travis Mowery
Indicators
Parabolic SAR Alert – Adaptive Trend Reversal Indicator An upgraded Parabolic SAR with intelligent flip detection and smart volatility control. This indicator detects confirmed SAR reversals (true trend flips) and provides real-time alerts via popup, push notification, or email. Built-in ATR-based auto adjustment dynamically adapts the SAR Step and Maximum settings to current market volatility. Optional features include: • ATR volatility filter (reduces chop) • EMA trend confirmation • Confirmat
ATR Fib Target
Kyle Travis Mowery
Indicators
The ATR FIB Target indicator combines Average True Range (ATR) volatility measurement with Fibonacci expansion levels to project dynamic price targets. It identifies recent session highs and lows, then calculates forward targets using Fibonacci ratios scaled by current ATR conditions. An optional ATR filter ensures targets are only displayed when volatility expansion is meaningful, helping reduce false signals during choppy market conditions. Designed for intraday trading (M15, H1, H4), it adapt
Gridlock Multiplier
Kyle Travis Mowery
Experts
GoE Stratagem Gridlock v2.36 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader. The product uses grid-based order management with basket handling functions. Available settings include grid spacing, lot progression, basket take profit, basket trailing, and optional equity decompression. The product also includes optional indicator-based filters, including LSMA, WPR, and RSI. All functions, parameters, and filters are controlled by user inputs. Operation depends on symbol, timeframe, broker conditions, spread,
Discord Bot
Kyle Travis Mowery
Utilities
MT4 Discord Utility gives traders a clean, reliable way to send live trade activity straight from MetaTrader 4 to Discord. It turns raw platform data into easy-to-read alerts, basket updates, daily summaries, and account snapshots, all from one lightweight utility. Built for traders who want better visibility and faster communication, it can report new baskets, stack adds, active positions, weekly and monthly summaries, and on-demand account status with simple chart buttons. Perfect for private
Discord And Telegram MultiRelay
Kyle Travis Mowery
Utilities
Discord + Telegram Relay Utility gives traders a clean, powerful way to push MT4 trade activity where it matters most. It delivers real-time trade alerts, new basket notifications, stack adds, active status reports, daily, weekly, and monthly summaries, account snapshots, recent closes, and current active trade reports straight from MetaTrader 4 to Discord and Telegram. Built for speed and clarity, it keeps trade communication organized with easy-to-read basket grouping instead of messy ticket s
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