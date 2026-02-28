Stealth Eliiot Oscillator
- Indicators
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- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 28 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Elliott Wave Oscillator (EWO) – Smart Momentum & Wave Detection
An enhanced Elliott Wave Oscillator designed for cleaner momentum signals and intelligent alerts.
This upgraded version detects zero-cross reversals, momentum shifts, and strength expansions while filtering out market noise. Built-in ATR-based auto thresholds adapt dynamically to volatility, making it effective across Forex, indices, metals, and multiple timeframes.
Features include:
• Zero-cross reversal alerts
• Momentum slope shift detection
• Auto ATR-based strength thresholds
• Optional EMA trend filter
• Push, popup, and email alerts
• 10-bar cooldown (anti-spam logic)
• Clean dual-color histogram display
Ideal for identifying emerging waves, momentum transitions, and trend acceleration with reduced false signals.
Trade momentum with structure and precision.