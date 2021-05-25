The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STMarket-Live 0.00 × 1 MarketEquityInc-Live 0.00 × 2 FairMarkets-MT5Live-4 0.00 × 1 FairMarkets-LDN1 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.75 × 4 AMPGlobalEU-Live 1.00 × 2 TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN 1.00 × 14 SCFMLimited-Live2 1.11 × 9 RannForex-Server 1.17 × 6 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 1.25 × 8 ICMarkets-MT5 1.55 × 16296 OxSecurities-Live 1.60 × 5 Exness-MT5Real12 1.70 × 79 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 1.85 × 60 EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server 1.85 × 87 CDGGlobal-Server 2.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real3 2.14 × 544 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.15 × 9235 ICMarketsEU-MT5 2.20 × 102 TickmillUK-Live 2.33 × 9 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.33 × 3 LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server 2.33 × 3 AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2 2.40 × 303 Tradeview-Live 2.43 × 149 FusionMarkets-Live 2.45 × 262 142 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor