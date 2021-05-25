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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OLD SCHOOL
Ivan Zaidenberg

OLD SCHOOL

Ivan Zaidenberg
Ivan Zaidenberg

Ivan Zaidenberg

2.8 (7)
4 products 1 signal 5 topics 25 comments
1 review
Reliability
324 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 137%
ICMarkets-MT5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 833
Profit Trades:
1 420 (50.12%)
Loss Trades:
1 413 (49.88%)
Best trade:
549.41 USD
Worst trade:
-536.96 USD
Gross Profit:
123 365.79 USD (17 329 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115 251.87 USD (15 335 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 302.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 302.31 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
45.93%
Max deposit load:
40.25%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
1 714 (60.50%)
Short Trades:
1 119 (39.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
86.88 USD
Average Loss:
-81.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 167.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 373.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.02%
Annual Forecast:
-0.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
214.82 USD
Maximal:
8 219.50 USD (35.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.66% (8 214.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.20% (282.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 861
XAUUSD 515
BTCUSD 506
EURUSD 465
GBPUSD 361
USTEC 124
XBRUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 4.3K
XAUUSD 4.1K
BTCUSD 560
EURUSD -947
GBPUSD -731
USTEC 786
XBRUSD 4
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 12K
XAUUSD -993
BTCUSD 1.6M
EURUSD 122
GBPUSD -3.2K
USTEC 404K
XBRUSD 7
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +549.41 USD
Worst trade: -537 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 302.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 167.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STMarket-Live
0.00 × 1
MarketEquityInc-Live
0.00 × 2
FairMarkets-MT5Live-4
0.00 × 1
FairMarkets-LDN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.75 × 4
AMPGlobalEU-Live
1.00 × 2
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
1.00 × 14
SCFMLimited-Live2
1.11 × 9
RannForex-Server
1.17 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.25 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
1.55 × 16296
OxSecurities-Live
1.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real12
1.70 × 79
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
1.85 × 60
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
1.85 × 87
CDGGlobal-Server
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
2.14 × 544
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.15 × 9235
ICMarketsEU-MT5
2.20 × 102
TickmillUK-Live
2.33 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.33 × 3
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
2.33 × 3
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
2.40 × 303
Tradeview-Live
2.43 × 149
FusionMarkets-Live
2.45 × 262
142 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Based on trading signals from BOA System and WeTrade

Main Goals:

  • Stable trading
  • Moderate risk
  • Good risk/reward ratio

Minimum Requierments:

  • Account size equivalent to $3000


    Average rating:
    Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
    3001
    Branislav Truchly 2021.05.25 15:33  (modified 2021.07.28 20:20) 
     

    After 6 months follow this signal , my RESULT is NEGATIVE , I gave a chance every month, but after 6 months I always in negative numbers , and + Fees are paid ... For what ? for negative result ? NO THANK YOU , I not recommend this trading signal , STUPID ALGO, STUPID TRADER ....

    2025.01.05 16:37
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.02 02:07
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.21 10:02
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2024.12.17 17:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.16 10:51
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.12.10 08:59
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.30 17:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.11.14 05:59
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.12 04:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.28 16:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.10.25 16:14
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.25 16:14
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.25 14:27
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.10.25 12:30
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.25 12:30
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.24 11:11
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.10.23 10:42
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.23 10:42
    No swaps are charged
    2024.10.23 09:18
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.10.21 09:41
    No swaps are charged
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    OLD SCHOOL
    30 USD per month
    137%
    0
    0
    USD
    4.1K
    USD
    324
    94%
    2 833
    50%
    46%
    1.07
    2.86
    USD
    36%
    1:100
    Copy

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    Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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