- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 833
Profit Trades:
1 420 (50.12%)
Loss Trades:
1 413 (49.88%)
Best trade:
549.41 USD
Worst trade:
-536.96 USD
Gross Profit:
123 365.79 USD (17 329 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115 251.87 USD (15 335 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 302.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 302.31 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
45.93%
Max deposit load:
40.25%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
1 714 (60.50%)
Short Trades:
1 119 (39.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.86 USD
Average Profit:
86.88 USD
Average Loss:
-81.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 167.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 373.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.02%
Annual Forecast:
-0.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
214.82 USD
Maximal:
8 219.50 USD (35.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.66% (8 214.00 USD)
By Equity:
6.20% (282.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|861
|XAUUSD
|515
|BTCUSD
|506
|EURUSD
|465
|GBPUSD
|361
|USTEC
|124
|XBRUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|4.3K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|BTCUSD
|560
|EURUSD
|-947
|GBPUSD
|-731
|USTEC
|786
|XBRUSD
|4
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|12K
|XAUUSD
|-993
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|EURUSD
|122
|GBPUSD
|-3.2K
|USTEC
|404K
|XBRUSD
|7
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +549.41 USD
Worst trade: -537 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 302.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 167.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MarketEquityInc-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FairMarkets-MT5Live-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FairMarkets-LDN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.75 × 4
|
AMPGlobalEU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|1.00 × 14
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|1.11 × 9
|
RannForex-Server
|1.17 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.55 × 16296
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.70 × 79
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|1.85 × 60
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|1.85 × 87
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.14 × 544
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.15 × 9235
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|2.20 × 102
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.33 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
|2.33 × 3
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|2.40 × 303
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.43 × 149
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 262
Based on trading signals from BOA System and WeTrade
Main Goals:
- Stable trading
- Moderate risk
- Good risk/reward ratio
Minimum Requierments:
- Account size equivalent to $3000
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
324
94%
2 833
50%
46%
1.07
2.86
USD
USD
36%
1:100
After 6 months follow this signal , my RESULT is NEGATIVE , I gave a chance every month, but after 6 months I always in negative numbers , and + Fees are paid ... For what ? for negative result ? NO THANK YOU , I not recommend this trading signal , STUPID ALGO, STUPID TRADER ....