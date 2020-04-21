Trand Shadow uses scalping - this is the most difficult type of trading. Countless transactions are made. Catch a lot of "micro" movements. Profit / loss is taken small, but often. Trading in this way takes a lot of time and nerves. The market is becoming more efficient and robotic.





Scalping is one of the most common approaches to trading in the Forex market, which is popular among professional and novice players. A large number of variations in trading tactics with this method allow each trader to choose the optimal system, starting from personal goals and objectives. This bot is intended for those users who understand what kind of tool for work they are looking for.





Of course, traders should have in their arsenal of strategies, one scalping strategy, and Trand Shadow is suitable for this purpose. The foundation of the strategy is market movements that occur after the publication of important news in macroeconomics. In a period of increasing world currency growth, which is caused by the hype from the publication of news.





The expert system Trand Shadow works with ticks on any type of account. For an internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick.





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