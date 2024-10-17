A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized , which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading. Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today.





RECOMENDED SETTINGS:

NAS100 1D, 4H

Primary Filter Period: 200

Signal Period: 2

Entry Level: 10

Exit Level: 90

Exit Type: AI Exit

Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H=12





Introducing AI SmartMean Pro, a next-gen strategy powered by AI-driven algorithms, designed for US Equities markets, stocks and indices and adaptable to various timeframes. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, AI SmartMean Pro analyzes diverse market conditions to deliver consistent, high-probability trades across equities, indices, ETFs, and more, on timeframes ranging from intraday to swing and position trading.





With a stellar win rate and a steady upward equity curve, this AI-enhanced system adapts to market fluctuations, pinpointing ideal moments for trades. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, AI SmartMean Pro gives you the ultimate edge, while offering full user control and customization to suit your trading preferences.





AI SmartMean Pro gives you:

- AI-Powered Analysis: Cutting-edge machine learning algorithms continuously adapt to the behavior of markets, increasing accuracy and profitability over time.

- Consistent, Reliable Growth: Proven to capture profits through steady equity growth with low drawdowns.

- Multiple Timeframes: Works seamlessly on intraday and daily charts, offering flexibility to both swing traders and short-term traders alike.

- Solid Risk Control: AI-controlled risk, and AI based risk models—giving you complete peace of mind over your trades.

- AI Precision Across Markets: Let AI handle the heavy lifting, analyzing and executing trades with superior accuracy and minimal manual intervention.





Key Features:

- AI-Enhanced trading: Intelligently adjusts to real-time data, optimizing performance in ever-changing environments.

- High Win Rate: Thoroughly backtested and forward-tested across various asset classes for consistent results.

- Low Drawdown, High Control: AI-based risk management protects your capital while maximizing profits.

- Multi-Market Compatibility: Ideal for trading equities, indices, ETFs, and more, with seamless AI adaptability to the unique dynamics of each market.

- Simple User Control: Customize the most important aspects of the system—No complicated settings to adjust.





With AI SmartMean Pro, unlock the power of AI across a range of markets and timeframes. Experience consistent equity growth*, allowing you to personalize your risk management strategy. Let AI revolutionize your trading while retaining full control over your trades. AI SmartMean Pro—where artificial intelligence meets customizable, profitable trading.

*If using recommended settings





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