AI SmartMean Pro

A SOLID AND PROVEN STRATEGY! Unlike most EAs in the market, SmartMean Pro is built on solid data. Its results are not optimized, which means the strategy is likely to continue to perform well in live trading. Stop falling for false promises and start trading the same strategy used by many professional traders and money managers worldwide today.


RECOMENDED SETTINGS:

NAS100 1D, 4H

Primary Filter Period: 200

Signal Period: 2

Entry Level: 10

Exit Level: 90

Exit Type: AI Exit

Max bars: DAILY=6, 4H=12


Introducing AI SmartMean Pro, a next-gen strategy powered by AI-driven algorithms, designed for US Equities markets, stocks and indices and adaptable to various timeframes. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, AI SmartMean Pro analyzes diverse market conditions to deliver consistent, high-probability trades across equities, indices, ETFs, and more, on timeframes ranging from intraday to swing and position trading.


With a stellar win rate and a steady upward equity curve, this AI-enhanced system adapts to market fluctuations, pinpointing ideal moments for trades. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, AI SmartMean Pro gives you the ultimate edge, while offering full user control and customization to suit your trading preferences.


AI SmartMean Pro gives you:

- AI-Powered Analysis: Cutting-edge machine learning algorithms continuously adapt to the behavior of markets, increasing accuracy and profitability over time.

- Consistent, Reliable Growth: Proven to capture profits through steady equity growth with low drawdowns.

- Multiple Timeframes: Works seamlessly on intraday and daily charts, offering flexibility to both swing traders and short-term traders alike.

- Solid Risk Control: AI-controlled risk, and AI based risk models—giving you complete peace of mind over your trades.

- AI Precision Across Markets: Let AI handle the heavy lifting, analyzing and executing trades with superior accuracy and minimal manual intervention.


Key Features:

- AI-Enhanced trading: Intelligently adjusts to real-time data, optimizing performance in ever-changing environments.

- High Win Rate: Thoroughly backtested and forward-tested across various asset classes for consistent results.

- Low Drawdown, High Control: AI-based risk management protects your capital while maximizing profits.

- Multi-Market Compatibility: Ideal for trading equities, indices, ETFs, and more, with seamless AI adaptability to the unique dynamics of each market.

- Simple User Control: Customize the most important aspects of the system—No complicated settings to adjust.


With AI SmartMean Pro, unlock the power of AI across a range of markets and timeframes. Experience consistent equity growth*, allowing you to personalize your risk management strategy. Let AI revolutionize your trading while retaining full control over your trades. AI SmartMean Pro—where artificial intelligence meets customizable, profitable trading.

*If using recommended settings


 Follow Me on Socials:

◼ Instagram – @Zyren_Life

◼ TikTok – @zyren9776

◼ Twitter/X – @EnterTheProfit

◼ YouTube – @zyren-life



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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