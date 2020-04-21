FxP Stryker Trade Pad

Have you ever been faced with the following limitations on the traditional manual trade opening functionalities of MT4 Platforms:

How to:

If you’ve ever asked those questions, then FxP Stryker Pad is designed to take the stress off your manual trading and profiting endeavor.

Unlike most trading Pads/Panels, you can fully customize every part of the FxP Stryker Pad's interface to suit your fancy. You don’t like any color, just change it and make it yours.

We made it super easy to set trade properties, opening and closing trades are super fast.

FxP Stryker Pad features a retractable dashboard display of what is happening on the account for a set (modifiable) period of time.





Input parameters

DefaultLotsValue: Default value For Fixed Lots used when the platform is loaded for the first time

DefaultTPPips: Default value For Take Profit Pips

DefaultSLPips: Default value For Stop Loss Pips

DefaultTSPips: Default value For Trailling Stop Loss Pips

TradeOpenSoundFileName: The Sound File to play when a trade is opened successfully

PanelOnTopOfChart: Toggle to set Panel On top of Chart or at the Background of Chart

PanelBackgroundColor: Color of the Panel Main Background

PanelOuterBorderColor: Color of the Panel Outer Border Strip

CaptionBorderColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Outer Border Strip

CaptionBackgroundColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Background

CaptionTextColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Text

Color configuration of practically all the other section can be changed as listed below:

MAIN PAD SECTIONS:

LotsFrameBackGroundColor;

LotsFrameLineColor;

LotsSectionHeadingColor;

LotsSectionGridLineColor;

LotsSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

LotsSectionNonInputTextColor;

LotsSectionInputTextColor;





CloseAllButtonColor;

CloseAllButtonFontColor;

SellButtonColor;

SellFontColor;

BuyButtonColor;

BuyFontColor;

SellSymbolFrameBackGroundColor;

BuySymbolFrameBackGroundColor;

SymbolNameColor;

BidFrameBackGroundColor;

AskFrameBackGroundColor;

BidPriceColor;

AskPriceColor;

CloseSellButtonColor;

CloseSellButtonFontColor;

CloseBuyButtonColor;

CloseBuyButtonFontColor;





SpreadFrameBackGroundColor;

SpreadFrameLineColor;

SpreadSectionHeadingColor;

SpreadSectionGridLineColor;

SpreadSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

SpreadSectionInputTextColor;

SpreadSectionNonInputTextColor;

DASHBOARD BUTTON:

DashBoardButtonFontColor;

DashBoardButtonColor;





TP/SL/TS SECTION:

TPSLTSFrameBackGroundColor;

TPSLTSFrameLineColor;

TPSLTSSectionHeadingColor;

TPSLTSSectionGridLineColor;

TPSLTSSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

TPSLTSSectionInputTextColor;

TPSLTSSectionNonInputTextColor;

DASHBOARD SECTIONS:

AcctFrameBackGroundColor;

AcctFrameLineColor;

AcctSectionHeadingColor;

AcctSectionGridLineColor;

AcctSectionTextBackGroundColor;

AcctSectionTextColor;

OpenTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

OpenTradesFrameLineColor;

OpenTradesSectionHeadingColor;

OpenTradesSectionGridLineColor;

OpenTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

OpenTradesSectionTextColor;

CloseTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

CloseTradesFrameLineColor;

CloseTradesSectionHeadingColor;

CloseTradesSectionGridLineColor;

CloseTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

CloseTradesSectionTextColor;

CurrentTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

CurrentTradesFrameLineColor;

CurrentTradesSectionHeadingColor;

CurrentTradesSectionGridLineColor;

CurrentTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

CurrentTradesSectionTextColor;



