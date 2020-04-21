FxP Stryker Trade Pad

Have you ever been faced with the following limitations on the traditional manual trade opening functionalities of MT4 Platforms:
How to:
  • open trades and set the Lots size based on a risk percentage of Account Balance/Equity?
  • set the TP/SL based on pips?
  • quickly open a trade and set the TP and SL values quickly, but because the values you put are closer that the allowed stop level, which you don’t know most of the time. Then the platform does not allow you to open the trade and you eventually miss the trading opportunity?
  • quickly close all opened trades at once when you see a particular condition is met in the market, but you are restricted to the standard MT4’s system of clicking each trade at a time to close?
  • avoid opening a trade when the broker has widened the spread so much that your intended profit target turns to a loss?

If you’ve ever asked those questions, then FxP Stryker Pad is designed to take the stress off your manual trading and profiting endeavor. 

Unlike most trading Pads/Panels, you can fully customize every part of the FxP Stryker Pad's interface to suit your fancy. You don’t like any color, just change it and make it yours. 

We made it super easy to set trade properties, opening and closing trades are super fast.

FxP Stryker Pad features a retractable dashboard display of what is happening on the account for a set (modifiable) period of time.


Input parameters

DefaultLotsValue: Default value For Fixed Lots used when the platform is loaded for the first time

DefaultTPPips: Default value For Take Profit Pips

DefaultSLPips: Default value For Stop Loss Pips

DefaultTSPips: Default value For Trailling Stop Loss Pips

TradeOpenSoundFileName: The Sound File to play when a trade is opened successfully

PanelOnTopOfChart: Toggle to set Panel On top of Chart or at the Background of Chart

PanelBackgroundColor: Color of the Panel Main Background

PanelOuterBorderColor: Color of the Panel Outer Border Strip

CaptionBorderColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Outer Border Strip

CaptionBackgroundColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Background

CaptionTextColor: Color of the Panel’s Caption Text

 

Color configuration of practically all the other section can be changed as listed below:

MAIN PAD SECTIONS:

LotsFrameBackGroundColor;

LotsFrameLineColor;

LotsSectionHeadingColor;

LotsSectionGridLineColor;

LotsSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

LotsSectionNonInputTextColor;

LotsSectionInputTextColor;


CloseAllButtonColor;

CloseAllButtonFontColor;

SellButtonColor;

SellFontColor;

BuyButtonColor;

BuyFontColor;

SellSymbolFrameBackGroundColor;

BuySymbolFrameBackGroundColor;

SymbolNameColor;

BidFrameBackGroundColor;

AskFrameBackGroundColor;

BidPriceColor;

AskPriceColor;

CloseSellButtonColor;

CloseSellButtonFontColor;

CloseBuyButtonColor;

CloseBuyButtonFontColor;


SpreadFrameBackGroundColor;

SpreadFrameLineColor;

SpreadSectionHeadingColor;

SpreadSectionGridLineColor;

SpreadSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

SpreadSectionInputTextColor;

SpreadSectionNonInputTextColor;

 

DASHBOARD BUTTON:

DashBoardButtonFontColor;

DashBoardButtonColor;


TP/SL/TS SECTION:

TPSLTSFrameBackGroundColor;

TPSLTSFrameLineColor;

TPSLTSSectionHeadingColor;

TPSLTSSectionGridLineColor;

TPSLTSSectionInputTextBackGroundColor;

TPSLTSSectionInputTextColor;

TPSLTSSectionNonInputTextColor;

 

DASHBOARD SECTIONS:

AcctFrameBackGroundColor;

AcctFrameLineColor;

AcctSectionHeadingColor;

AcctSectionGridLineColor;

AcctSectionTextBackGroundColor;

AcctSectionTextColor;

 

OpenTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

OpenTradesFrameLineColor;

OpenTradesSectionHeadingColor;

OpenTradesSectionGridLineColor;

OpenTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

OpenTradesSectionTextColor;

 

CloseTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

CloseTradesFrameLineColor;

CloseTradesSectionHeadingColor;

CloseTradesSectionGridLineColor;

CloseTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

CloseTradesSectionTextColor;

 

CurrentTradesFrameBackGroundColor;

CurrentTradesFrameLineColor;

CurrentTradesSectionHeadingColor;

CurrentTradesSectionGridLineColor;

CurrentTradesSectionTextBackGroundColor;

CurrentTradesSectionTextColor;



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Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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FxP News Sandwich
Israel Ademola
Experts
Major economic news have definite impact on Market Movement and Volatility.  These impacts require instant and quick action to be able to cash – in on this volatility. That is why we developed the  News Sandwich Expert Adviser  to take the pain off you and automatically profit from the Market movement. It is a Set and Leave EA that daily monitors News releases and trade accordingly. There are many News EA out there, but one of the unique feature of this EA is that you can backtest  historical Ne
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