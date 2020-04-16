FxP News Sandwich

Major economic news have definite impact on Market Movement and Volatility. These impacts require instant and quick action to be able to cash – in on this volatility.

That is why we developed the News Sandwich Expert Adviser to take the pain off you and automatically profit from the Market movement. It is a Set and Leave EA that daily monitors News releases and trade accordingly.

There are many News EA out there, but one of the unique feature of this EA is that you can backtest historical News data and optimize the parameter. It is also highly customizable. Out of the box, the default settings are optmized for EURUSD M1 on the US Non-Farm Payroll News. EA works for all News and Pairs.

Main Features:`

Automatically fetches news information. Displays Upcoming News Information in a colorful customizable Panel Backtest and Optimization Capabilities Fully customizable. Set Keywords in News to Ignore or Trade a news with Particular Keywords. You can put many keywords, just separate each with a comma Can trade all country’s New releases, all currencies and all News impact type (High, Medium, Low, Speeches etc) Opens One or two Pending orders at a set time before news time with fully customizable Money Management Settings Continues to manage the Opened Pending order to a fixed set distance to market price before the actual New Time. At news time, once price triggers a trade, it can execute one-cancel-other (OCO) Startegy and manages the trade TP, SL and Trail SL.

Input parameters:



SendTrades : Toggle to set Auto Trade Execution to True or False

MyMagicNumber (if set to 0 then EA will auto-create a unique MagicNumber)

Unigue Name used in Auto Generating Magic;

DiscardPreviousNewsFileDaily: Toggle Keep All Downloaded News Files or Discard old files daily

Broker Time Minus GMT (Used only for Backtest). During Live Trading, EA automatically calculates this

DownloadNewsData4Backtest: Toggle to Download News Data for the Date ranges set below.

Backtest StartDate (Only for Backtest Data Download)

Backtest EndDate (Only for Backtest Data Download)

Postion1TradeComment : Comment to append on Trade Position 1

Position1 (P1) Fixed Lots

P1 TradeRisk (if 0 then use fixed Lots above): if TradeRisk and Position Fixed Lot above are set to zero, Trade Number 1 will not be taken

P1 SL Pips: Position 1 Trade StopLoss in Pips

P1 TP Pips: Position 1 Trade Takeprofit in Pips

P1 Trailing SL Distance Pips: Position 1 Trade Takeprofit in Pips

Stop P1 Trailing When Guaranteed Profit Reaches (in Pips): Trailing stops when this profit pip is reached

Postion2TradeComment

Position2 (P2) Fixed Lots

P2 TradeRisk (if 0 then use fixed Lots above)

P2 SL Pips

P2 TP Pips

P2 Trailing SL Distance Pips

Stop P2 Trailing When Guaranteed Profit Reaches (in Pips) "=== Pending Price Distances ==="; PendingMinDistance: Pending Order Minimum Distance in Pips from Market Price

PendingMaxDistance: Pending Order Maximum Distance in Pips from Market Price

MaximumSpread: Maximum Spread allowed for Trades to be opened

Seconds Before NewsTime To Start Order

Seconds Before NewsTime To Start Modify Order Open Distance

Seconds After NewsTime To Delete Order if Not Filled

OneCancelOther : if true, unfilled Pending Order will be deleted after one Pending Order is filled

IncludeHigh: Include High Impact News

IncludeMedium: Include Medium Impact News

IncludeLow: Include Low Impact News

IncludeSpeaks: Include News items with "Speaks" in them

Specific News keywords To Trade: Separate each keywords with a comma if they are more than one.

Specific News keywords To Ignore : Separate each keywords with a comma if they are more than one. "---------------> PANEL SETTINGS <----------------"; Show panel: Toggle to display Information Panel or Not

Show Panel in sub window

Panel Display Corner

DisplayOnlyRelevantNews: Toggle to Display all available News or Only the Once refernce by this EA settings

Panel Title color

Show panel background: True or False

Panel backgroud color

Low impact color: Low Impact News Display Color

Medium impact color

High impact color

Remarks color

Show vertical lines: Toggle to Draw Vertical Line on Chart at New Event Time

Hide event after (in minutes): Hide a News Event from Display after this Minutes has passed after the News Release.



