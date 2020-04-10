Easy Trade Manager MT5

4.5

  1. Enter the Risked Amount or Lot size or % of Balance (New!)
  2. Drag the RED line on the chart to fix the Stop-Loss.
  3. Drag Blue line (New!) for Limit/Stop orders automatically !
  4. Adjust TP1, TP2 and TP3 lines
  5. You are ready to Buy/Sell > Adjust the lines even after the trade
  6. Reviews - https://tinyurl.com/etmreviews
  7. Check the user video - https://tinyurl.com/etmmt4ea
Check updated information on - easytrademanager.com

Automatic Breakeven TP1/2 | Book Part/Partial Profit TP1-TP2 | Automatic Magic Trail TP1/2 | Trade with fixed Amount or Lot Size or % Balance |Automatic lot | All orders are hidden ( so you will not see it until it is executed!) | Hidden features for scalping
  • Buy/Sell! TP1,2,3 and lot size will be done based on your preference.
  • New Magic Trail option will automatically sense market volatility and adjust/trail your TP3! try it!
  • All the levels you set are hidden from the broker so the broker will only see it after execution!
Basic Features and EA Settings –

Trade  Management 
  • Risk Setting = Select > Fixed Amount or Fixed Lot or % Balance - New!
  • Amount Risked = 100 -  Means $100 to be risked per trade ( Can be any currency )
  • % of Balance = % of Balance to be risked. Eg.2% - New!
  • Fixed Lot Size = Lot Size to be risked. Eg 0.1 Lots - Make sure Risk Setting = Fixed Lot
  • Limit Order = True/False - True for enabling Limit/Stop Orders ; False for market orders

Stop-loss Settings - Define Stop-loss, Lot Size and when to breakeven

  • SL Value = 10.0 means stop-loss will 10 pips
  • Set Breakeven = TP1 or TP2 - Means trades will be set to breakeven after TP1 is booked > 2 New unique hidden features for Breakeven!
  • Use Hidden Stop-loss = True/False - True means hidden SL will be used
  • Unique Stop-loss Assist Features (Download to know more)

Profit Booking Settings - How much to partial close  & What levels to close

  • TP1 = 50 - TP1 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP1 - 50 means 50%
  • TP2 = 40 - TP2 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP2 – 40 means 40% ( TP3 will automatically be 10% )
  • TP Setting = Pips - enter pips below or Use Ratios - Eg 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips, TP1 will 10 pips
  • TP1 = 20.0 - 1st Take Profit ;Eg. 20.0 means 20 pips if TP setting=pips,Ratios - 1.0 means automatically calculate 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips,TP1 will 10 pips
  • TP2 = 40.0 - 2nd Take Profit ;Eg. 40.0 means 40 pips if TP setting=pips,Ratios - 2.0 means automatically calculate 1:2 so if SL is 10 pips,TP2 will 20 pips
  • TP3 = 80.0 - 3rd Take Profit ; 80.0 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratios - 3.0 means automatically calculate 1:3 so if SL is 10 pips, TP3 will 30 pips

 Trail Settings - When to Trail & How to Trail

  • Trail Profit Start = Start when to Trail profit from TP1 or TP2 or Order Open Price - Tricks to Scalp!

  • Trail Type = Magic Trail Slow = Use for Long Term trades ; Magic Trail Fast = Use for short term trades ; No trail

Trade Settings - Conditions used for the Trades

  • Slippage allowed = 3 - This means maximum slippage allowed will be 3
  • Add Spread =  True/False - Used to add spread to TP/SL automatically
  • Order Comments =  Used for updating comment

I want to keep this EA simple and you will see trades - breakeven - partial closing is done with high speed and accuracy - this will be the most important aspect of this EA.

Note : Please use the Easy Trade Manager on a VPS for uninterrupted FASTER operation. If you are new > Try the free Amazon VPS ( Check Youtube )

Pls leave a good review if you like the EA & send me suggestions to improve

Easy Trade Manager automated Version to virtually manage trades > Easy Virtual Traderhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42804

Easy Virtual Trader Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DNd_TCCOVE

Easy "Virtual" Trader will automatically set stop-loss, set breakeven ,book partial profit and set trail for your orders taken from your mobile.


Reviews 16
homebrewdon
100
homebrewdon 2023.01.21 05:58 
 

Have been using this EA for over a year now. I can't believe how I traded without it. It has become a vital part of my trading and Anoop is very responsive and helpful, definately worth it...Highly recommended.

jakey_marx
29
jakey_marx 2022.11.22 15:54 
 

awesome trade manager! very user friendly! Anoop is also extremely respsonsive and happy to assist with any questions. Couldn't be happier with the TA

Philipp Ohlrogge
1201
Philipp Ohlrogge 2022.10.05 20:22 
 

This EA does what its supposed to be. What I have to mention is that Anoop helped me very very patiently with the installation and answered all my questions fast and accurate. For me: 5* for the Trademanager and a 6th for Anoop.

