Easy Virtual Trader MT5

5

Latest MT4 Version always updated as MT5 as well.

2022 with more Hidden killer features soon!


Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades ! 

  • This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings
  • Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules
  • You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile application or manage trades of another EA
  • It's designed to support protect by break-even, protect by percentage, protect by pip, protect by intelligent multi trailing strategy - Magic trail long or Magic trail short
  • You can also have specific strategy for specific pairs
  • You can also enable Equity Protector ( Next Version )
  • Target Predefined Target ; Say 100$ for the account ( Next Version )

Easy Virtual Trader is an enhancement of the already popular Easy Trade manager due to many requests for automatic version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34086

RULES TO MANAGE TOTAL ACCOUNT EQUITY (Coming Soon)

  • Master Equity Protector (%) - 0 means to ignore
  • Profit Target (money) - 0 means to ignore

RULES TO MANAGE THE TRADES - TRADE SETTINGS

  • Manage Trades - Specific Magics or Any Magic - Use "Any Magic" if you want the EA to manage all trades. Use "Specific Magic" if you want the EA to manage specific Magic number trades. Set the EA in only one chart if Manage "All Trades"
  • Input Magic Numbers, If Manage Trades = Specific Magic= If Manage Trades = "Specific Magic" in above setting, Input Magic numbers like  "2323345,232456,2324555" ( Add "," separated as required )
  • Manage Trades - Specific Pairs or Any Pair
  • Add pairs - EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY etc - If Manage Trades = "Specific Pairs"
  • Maximum Slippage allowed = 10 ( means maximum slippage allowed will be 10)

RULES TO MANAGE STOP-LOSS & BREAKEVEN - STOP-LOSS SETTINGS

  • SL Value - Stop-loss Value in Pips
  • Set Breakeven - Select 1/4 TP1 or 1/2 TP1, or TP1, or TP2, or No BE

Profit Booking Settings - How much to partial close  & What levels to close

  • TP1 = TP1 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP1 – 50 means 50% ( Change to whatever % you want to book at TP1 - Put 100 to book 100% )
  • TP2 = TP2 % Percentage of Lots/Amount to be booked at TP2 – 40 means 40% ( TP3 will automatically be 10% )
  • TP Setting = Pips - enter pips below or Use Auto for Ratios
  • TP1 = 20 - 1st Take Profit | Eg. 20.0 means 20 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio- 1.0 means automatically calculate 1:1 so if SL is 10 pips, TP1 will 10 pips
  • TP2 = 40 - 2nd Take Profit | Eg. 40.0 means 40 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio - 2.0 means automatically calculate  1:2 so if SL is 10 pips, TP2 will 20 pips
  • TP3 = 80 - 3rd Take Profit | 80.0 pips if TP setting=pips, Ratio - 3.0 means automatically calculate 1:3 so if SL is 10 pips, TP3 will 30 pips

 Trail Settings - When to Trail & How to Trail

  • Trail Profit Start = Start when to Trail profit from TP1 or TP2 or Buy/Sell Price
  • Trail Type = Magic Trail Long = Use for Long term trades , Magic Trail Short = Use for short term trades , No Trail = Means don't use any Trailing
Please help leave a good review if you like the EA and give me feedback and I will make it better!



Reviews 3
Guillermo Roldan 2021.07.07 19:46 
 

This EA is the best for all those traders who like to analyze visually the chart, set up their orders and go away in a relaxed manner to do some other things. If you have a trading plan and want a bot to perform all the risk management that you have PREVIOUSLY PLANNED and don't want to be improvising all the time this is the best tool. I'm starting to get good results just because this EA leaves your emotions out when managing open trades. The tool is basically awesome, and the developer gives a fabulous support, always willing to help. It is worth every penny.

More from author
Easy Trade Manager MT5
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.5 (14)
Utilities
Thank you users for all your great reviews  ! Enter the Risked Amount or Lot size or % of Balance (New!) Drag the RED line on the chart to fix the Stop-Loss. Drag Blue line (New!) for Limit/Stop orders automatically ! Adjust TP1, TP2 and TP3 lines You are ready to Buy/Sell > Adjust the lines even after the trade Reviews - https://tinyurl.com/etmreviews Check the user video -  https://tinyurl.com/etmmt4ea Check updated information on - easytrademanager.com Automatic Breakeven TP1/2 | Book Part
Easy Trade Manager
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.78 (36)
Utilities
New version with Panel updated..! (Thank you users for all your great feedback!) - Enter the Risked Amount or Lot size or % of Balance (New!) Drag the RED line on the chart to fix the Stop-Loss. Drag Blue line (New!) for Limit/Stop orders automatically ! Adjust TP1, TP2 and TP3 lines You are ready to Buy/Sell > Adjust the lines even after the trade - New! Check the user video - https://tinyurl.com/etmmt4ea Automatic Breakeven TP1/2 | Book Part/Partial Profit TP1-TP2 | Automatic Magic Trail TP1
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Utilities
Setup Easy Virtual Trader > Input your Rules > You are ready to trade from mobile or another EA or anywhere....Let robot manage your Trades !  This powerful EA will help you manage ALL or SPECIFIC trades automatically based on your PRE-SET rules and settings Once it is setup and running on just one chart, you don't need to monitor your orders anymore, the software will keep watching and control your orders with your predefined rules You can trade from your desktop MT4 or from your mobile appli
Miujaz
69
Miujaz 2023.09.10 14:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hussein Sinan
229
Hussein Sinan 2023.09.08 20:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guillermo Roldan 2021.07.07 19:46 
 

This EA is the best for all those traders who like to analyze visually the chart, set up their orders and go away in a relaxed manner to do some other things. If you have a trading plan and want a bot to perform all the risk management that you have PREVIOUSLY PLANNED and don't want to be improvising all the time this is the best tool. I'm starting to get good results just because this EA leaves your emotions out when managing open trades. The tool is basically awesome, and the developer gives a fabulous support, always willing to help. It is worth every penny.

